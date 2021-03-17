Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category
noida news

Noida’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category

NOIDA: The air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad has turned “very poor” after the dusty winds swiped the region, leading to a spike in the pollution levels
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST
HT Image

NOIDA: The air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad has turned “very poor” after the dusty winds swiped the region, leading to a spike in the pollution levels.

As Noida saw “very poor” air quality for the first time in March, the weather department predicted that the situation would continue for a few more days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in Noida on Wednesday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was recorded at 328 against 259 on Tuesday. The AQI in Greater Noida was 369 against 313 a day earlier. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 364 on Wednesday against 291 on Tuesday.

An AQI up to 100 is considered “good”, between 101 and 200 is “moderate”, between 201 and 300 is “poor”, between 301 and 400 is “very poor”, and above 400 is considered “severe”.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality may improve slightly, but will remain within the “very poor” category. Noida saw a maximum and minimum temperatures of 34.4° Celsius and 18.7° Celsius on Wednesday, against 29.3° and 18.7° Celsius on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Domestic help held for burglary at sculptor’s house

Skeleton found in Noida house

Sunder Bhati gang members held for extortion attempt

2 cattle smugglers held in Greater Noida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP