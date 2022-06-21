Noida’s Chinese club probe: Cops shift focus to Indian partners

Greater Noida:During the three-day remand of Chinese national Xue Fei and his Indian girlfriend, Gautam Budh Nagar Police officials have found that the duo is not cooperating with investigative agencies. Police also found illicit liquor from the illegal club in Greater Noida that was being run by the duo.

Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that police will not be requesting for another remand.

“In the three days of questioning, it has become amply clear that Fei and his partner are not revealing the truth to the investigators and have been lying. Hence, our main focus now is to find their Indian accomplices and business partners. We have got leads against them and are working on nabbing them at the earliest,” DCP Katyayan said.

DCP Katyayan added that the investigators strategy will be to interrogate the Indian accomplices of the suspects first. “We believe they will be able to give us more information and that is why teams have been formed to nab them”, she added.

Meanwhile, police recovered illegal liquor from the Greater Noida club on Sunday. The suspect has now been booked under Excise Act as well, apart from other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigners Act.

“The duo was taken to the illegal club being run by Xue Fei along with his three other partners and we found illicit liquor there. We recovered 31 bottles of beer, which had ‘Made in Shanghai’ and ‘Made in China’ written on the label. They have been booked under the sections 60/63 of the Excise Act” said DCP Katyayan,

The duo is already booked under relevant IPC sections pertaining to cheating and fraud as well as Section 14 (remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued).

Investigating officers further said that there are chances of many more Chinese nationals being involved in the racket. They said that women were possibly used for honey-trapping and illegal deals were done at the club.

“We can’t rule out the possibility of a complete nexus being run which involves more Chinese nationals without valid documents. Possibility of them running an entire espionage racket cannot be ruled out at this moment,” said a police officer.

On June 11, two Chinese nationals — identified as Yung Hai Lung (34), and Lo Lung (28), were rounded up by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while trying to enter Nepal from India through the Bhithamore border outpost in Sitamarhi, Bihar. Upon interrogation, they had revealed that they were in Noida for the last 15 days, staying at a friend’s home.

On June 13, the Gautam Budh Nagar police had arrested their friend, Xue Fei (36), a native of Hebei province in China and his girlfriend Petekhrinuo (22), hailing from Nagaland from a hotel in Gurugram.

