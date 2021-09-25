Noida’s Sports City scheme: Fate of 32K housing units hangs in balance

As the Noida authority, in its board meeting held on Friday, has not taken any decision on the multiple group housing projects under its ‘Sports City’ scheme, the fate of thousands of flats in various projects hangs in the balance.

“The solution to the Sports City projects is yet to be found and no timeframe could be offered at the moment. The authority is communicating with the state government in this regard,” said Sanjiv Mittal, chairman of the Noida authority.

The Noida authority had in January this year decided to ban the sale and purchase of plots and flats on group housing land allotted under the scheme in 2011. It also put a ban on issuance of commencement certificate to allow construction on new realty projects in sectors 79, 150 and 151, where land was allotted under the scheme. The authority took the decision after it realised that the most of the developers has hardly developed any sports facilities and flouted rules.

According to authority officials, around 32,000 housing units have either been built or are under different stages of construction. “Model code of conduct is expected to be put in place in December this year as assembly polls are scheduled in February next year. After that, no new decision will be taken. It means the Sports City will continue to trouble buyers and realtors,” said a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to media.

Developers said that over ₹50,000 crore is at stake in these projects. “The Sports City is a mega project. We request the UP government to not delay it as it will cause a huge loss of business and may spell trouble to investors or homebuyers,” said Subodh Kumar, secretary (for west UP) of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai), a developers’ group.

Homebuyers are also disappointed with the authority. “The authority has stopped registry in these societies. If there were issues, why did it allow the realtors to build projects at the first place. We are planning to move the high court over the issue,” said Ashok Vardhan, founder general secretary of Sports City foundation, a residents’ group.