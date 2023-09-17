Noida’s Udyog Marg to be developed into a model road

The Noida authority is set to transform Udyog Marg, one of the city’s main roads, into a model road to alleviate the daily traffic congestion faced by commuters during peak hours, officials aware of the development said.

Udyog Marg is home to many automobile outlets and offices of multinational companies, but the illegal parking on both pavements and roadsides has turned this wide road into a narrow bottleneck. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The persistent problem of illegal parking along the road and on the footpath has severely hindered traffic flow.

According to officials, the decision to revamp Udyog Marg into a model road was prompted by an inspection conducted by the CEO of the Noida Authority, Lokesh M.

The inspection covered areas from Sector 1 to 11, including the Udyog Marg, which connects Sector 15A to the Sector 11 T-point, which revealed widespread illegal parking, footpath encroachments, and traffic congestion on this crucial road.

“We have instructed the work circle and traffic cell to take measures to eliminate illegal parking, clean the road, and redevelop the footpath. The authority will soon prepare a project report and commence work on-site to transform this road into a model road for smoother commuting,” CEO Lokesh M said.

“Commuters often struggle during peak hours, honking their way through the two lanes of parked cars on the road and the frustration is growing due to the Noida authority’s perceived inaction against outlet owners who occupy road space for parking, causing significant inconvenience,” said Umesh Kumar, a daily commuter.

In the model road project, the authority will prioritize developing a project report without setting a strict deadline, officials said.

Once the project report is ready, it will issue tenders to select an agency responsible for constructing a central verge, enhancing public spaces, tiling footpaths, installing façade lights, eliminating illegal parking, and removing any encroachments on pavements.

Previously, the authority successfully transformed a 2km stretch of the Master Plan-III road into a model road, complete with walkways, façade lights, well-maintained footpaths, and an attractive central verge.

According to officials, the CEO has mandated that all work circles submit action taken reports every 15 days regarding illegal parking and encroachments on public spaces within their respective areas.

