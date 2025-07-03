Search
Noida: ‘Van Mahotsav’ celebrated at Okhla Bird Sanctuary

ByMaria Khan
Jul 03, 2025 06:32 AM IST

The initiative, jointly inaugurated by state and district officials under the ambitious ‘Green Mission 2025’, witnessed the launch of a plantation drive

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Wednesday organised “Van Mahotsav” (forest festival) at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary in Noida to promote a spirit of environmental conservation through plantation.

UP’s minister of state for environment, forest and climate change KP Malik, the chief guest at the event, planted a “rudraksha” sapling on the occasion. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)
The initiative, jointly inaugurated by state and district officials under the ambitious ‘Green Mission 2025’, witnessed the launch of a plantation drive.

The programme is part of Uttar Pradesh (UP) government’s endeavour to plant 931,520 saplings across the district this year, and the plantation will continue throughout this Monsoon season, said officials.

UP’s minister of state for environment, forest and climate change KP Malik, the chief guest at the event, planted a “rudraksha” sapling on the occasion.

“Protecting the environment is no longer optional. Each citizen must contribute to this effort. Tree plantation is a vital step in restoring ecological balance,” he said.

To raise public awareness, he also flagged off a publicity van that will travel across the district promoting significance of plantation and environmental care.

At the event, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma called upon residents to plant at least one tree in their mother’s name. He described this year’s campaign as a “mega mission”.

“We must treat this campaign as a collective movement. It is our social and moral duty to participate and inspire others,” he added.

On the occasion, speakers raised alarm over rising pollution and global warming, stressing on the essential link between human survival and environmental health.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad divisional director Isha Tiwari, Hapur divisional forest officer Arshi Malik, officials from various departments of Gautam Budh Nagar, and representatives of NGO She-Wing were also present on the occasion.

