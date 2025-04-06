Noida: Work on Bhangel Elevated road brings traffic curbs

NOIDA: To facilitate the next phase of construction on the 5.5 km-longBhangel Elevated road, the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation has begun launching steel girders between pillars 59 and 60 from Saturday, officials said, adding that in this light the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police has announced diversions. According to the diversion plan, vehicles traveling from Sectors 60, 50, and 76 towards Hajipur will now be redirected from Barola T-point. They must turn left towards Salarpur and proceed via Lotus Boulevard T-junction to reach their destination. (HT Photo)

“Necessary traffic diversions have been implemented to ensure public safety and smooth vehicular movement. We urge commuters to follow the signages and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh.

To be sure, pillars are erected at a distance of 60 metres from each other.

Officials said that due to the presence of two unauthorised structures that obstructed the original alignment, the project layout had to be altered.

Traffic moving from Hajipur toward Sectors 62, 60, 50, and 76 will be diverted from the Prateek Building T-junction. These vehicles will take a left turn, pass through Sector 47 Chowk, and continue towards Barola T-point to access their intended sectors, officials said, adding the curbs will be in place till completion of the elevated road work.

The diversions are likely to remain effective until the completion of the girder work.

Notably, the elevated corridor, built above the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road, is designed to offer smoother connectivity for thousands of commuters travelling from sectors 18, 19, 20, 29, and 38A towards the National Special Economic Zone (NSEZ). It is also projected to reduce traffic congestion for those coming from the 7X sectors (74 to 78) en route to the Hajipur underpass and the Noida Expressway.

Since the work will affect the traffic flow along key connecting routes, the traffic police rerouted vehicles coming from and going towards areas like Sector 60, 50, 76, 62, and Hajipur.

This led to a marginal reduction in the road’s width—from 24.5 to 24 metres—while maintaining uninterrupted traffic flow.

According to the Noida authority, approximately 90% of the construction work has been finished and the elevated road is likely to become operational soon.