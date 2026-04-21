Noise pollution under scanner in Gauatam Budh Nagar

GREATER NOIDA: The transport department in Gautam Budh Nagar has launched a district-wide enforcement drive against vehicles with modified silencers, pressure horns and illegal sirens, citing rising concerns over noise pollution and road safety, officials said on Monday.

Violators are being fined ₹ 10,000 and their vehicles may be seized. The enforcement is being carried out under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, particularly Section 190(2), which prohibits unauthorised alterations in vehicles, officials said. (HT Archive)

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The action follows directions from the state transport commissioner and observations of the Allahabad high court’s Lucknow bench. Officials said the campaign will include enforcement and awareness measures across Noida and Greater Noida.

Officials said special teams have been deployed to conduct intensive checking in multiple locations.

“Vehicles fitted with modified silencers, particularly those producing explosive sounds, pressure horns and unauthorised hooters are being targeted,” said Udit Narayan Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement).

Violators are being fined ₹10,000 and their vehicles may be seized. The enforcement is being carried out under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, particularly Section 190(2), which prohibits unauthorised alterations in vehicles, officials said.

Transport department officials said vehicle owners who have made such modifications will face strict penal action. “Apart from challans, driving licences of offenders may be disqualified for a specified period. In cases where modified silencers are found, suspension of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC) will also be initiated,” ARTO said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said transport department teams have also begun surprise inspections of motor garages and workshops. Dealers and workshop operators have been warned against selling or installing illegal devices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said transport department teams have also begun surprise inspections of motor garages and workshops. Dealers and workshop operators have been warned against selling or installing illegal devices. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The department is also holding meetings with transport unions and workshop operators to sensitise them about the legal provisions and harmful effects of noise pollution. A wider awareness campaign is being planned, including promotion of helpline numbers to encourage citizens to report violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department is also holding meetings with transport unions and workshop operators to sensitise them about the legal provisions and harmful effects of noise pollution. A wider awareness campaign is being planned, including promotion of helpline numbers to encourage citizens to report violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said complaints about loud exhaust systems and pressure horns have been rising in recent months, prompting stricter enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said complaints about loud exhaust systems and pressure horns have been rising in recent months, prompting stricter enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The use of modified silencers is not only illegal but also adversely affects public health and road safety. The drive will continue with regular monitoring and review,” Pandey added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The use of modified silencers is not only illegal but also adversely affects public health and road safety. The drive will continue with regular monitoring and review,” Pandey added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The department has urged vehicle owners to avoid any unauthorised modifications, warning that continued violations could lead to fines, seizure of vehicles and further legal consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department has urged vehicle owners to avoid any unauthorised modifications, warning that continued violations could lead to fines, seizure of vehicles and further legal consequences. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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