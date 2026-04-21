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Noise pollution under scanner in Gauatam Budh Nagar

Greater Noida's transport department targets modified silencers and illegal horns to combat noise pollution, enforcing fines and vehicle seizures.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:18 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: The transport department in Gautam Budh Nagar has launched a district-wide enforcement drive against vehicles with modified silencers, pressure horns and illegal sirens, citing rising concerns over noise pollution and road safety, officials said on Monday.

Violators are being fined 10,000 and their vehicles may be seized. The enforcement is being carried out under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, particularly Section 190(2), which prohibits unauthorised alterations in vehicles, officials said. (HT Archive)

The action follows directions from the state transport commissioner and observations of the Allahabad high court’s Lucknow bench. Officials said the campaign will include enforcement and awareness measures across Noida and Greater Noida.

Officials said special teams have been deployed to conduct intensive checking in multiple locations.

“Vehicles fitted with modified silencers, particularly those producing explosive sounds, pressure horns and unauthorised hooters are being targeted,” said Udit Narayan Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement).

Violators are being fined 10,000 and their vehicles may be seized. The enforcement is being carried out under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, particularly Section 190(2), which prohibits unauthorised alterations in vehicles, officials said.

Transport department officials said vehicle owners who have made such modifications will face strict penal action. “Apart from challans, driving licences of offenders may be disqualified for a specified period. In cases where modified silencers are found, suspension of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC) will also be initiated,” ARTO said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

transport department greater noida noise pollution road safety
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