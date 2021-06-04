Non-Covid OPDs open at govt hospitals in Noida

Noida: Non-Covid medical services at government facilities in Gautam Budh Nagar are set to start again on Friday. The non-Covid OPD (out-patient department) and IPD (in-patient department) services had been halted in the district on April 14 after a surge in Covid cases.

The services are being restarted as per a state government order, which says that OPD and IPD services are to be resumed at all Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district, with Covid protocols in place, while the surgical OPD will start only at the district hospital.

“There are 25 Covid-19 patients admitted at the district hospital, as of now. As per state government orders, we will start surgical OPD at the hospital on Friday. This will help non-Covid patients whose surgeries were pending. Before the surgeries, the patient’s RT-PCR test or TrueNat test will be done to ensure they are Covid negative,” said Dr Renu Aggarwal, chief medical superintendent of the Sector 30 District Hospital.

Officials said that as the number of Covid cases in the district go down, opening such services will help non-Covid patients who need medical attention. The district reported 45 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and currently has 730 active cases.

“Apart from the surgical OPD at the district hospital, orthopaedic, ENT and eye OPDs will be resumed at PHC and CHCs across the district. The order states that patients who come with Covid symptoms at any of these health centres will be tested at a separate flu corner, so that they stay isolated from other patients. Covid tests of these patients will be ensured,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer.

At the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, some OPD departments were resumed from May 24.

“We restarted with antenatal and diabetic OPD services last week, besides immunization clinics. Apart from this, we resumed OPD consultations for post-Covid complications last week. We will open other OPD services gradually in the coming days,” said GIMS director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta.

Meanwhile, some private Covid hospitals in the district have also opened their non-Covid OPD and IPD services.

“Our OPD service was resumed on May 31 in which, during the first two days, we received around 150 patients whose surgeries were pending, who came for consultations. We are getting over 400 patients daily now,” said Dr Ajeet Kumar, director of public relations, Sharda Hospital.

The non-Covid OPDs were opened at all three branches of Yatharth Hospital in the district on June 1. “We have been getting over 350 patients at the OPD on a daily basis at the Greater Noida branch, around 300 per day at the Sector 110 branch and around 110 at the Greater Noida west branch,” said Dr Sunil Balyan, medical superintendent at Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida.

Fortis Hospital in Noida said it opened its OPD last week. “We are getting about 200-250 OPD cases on a daily basis since opening last week,” said Hardeep Singh, zonal director, Fortis Hospital, Noida.