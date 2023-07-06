DMRC removes Noida’s Sector 52 FOB pillar to ease traffic flow

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Wednesday that normal traffic had been restored on the road adjoining to the Noida Sector 52 Metro station after the successful removal of a pillar from a foot-over bridge (FOB) that had been obstructing the flow of traffic, officials said.

Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector 77, said that it is a big relief for the commuters. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the DMRC, the FOB was built and opened in March 2019 to facilitate the travel of Delhi Metro commuters. However, in 2021, an underpass was constructed beneath the FOB, leading to a change in the alignment of the road above and causing one pillar of the FOB to fall in the middle of the carriageway.

“In the interest of public safety and commuter convenience, DMRC decided to relocate this FOB pillar and clear the road of any obstructions. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, DMRC initiated the removal work in the first week of April 2023,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, at DMRC.

Dayal said that a team of DMRC engineers meticulously planned the removal process in stages, including casting a new foundation, erecting new pillars, dismantling the old one, and restoring the road that had been disrupted during construction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Completing the work within a record time of just three months was a challenging task. We also took necessary precautions to ensure the safety of pedestrians and vehicles passing through the area,” Dayal added. He further said that DMRC maintained regular communication with the Noida authority and the Noida traffic police throughout the process, receiving their cooperation.

“This work was carried out by DMRC on behalf of the Noida Authority, and the funds were provided by them,” he said.

Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector 77, said that it is a big relief for the commuters, as earlier, the traffic on that particular patch moved slowly and the pillar was a serious threat, as no radium or lights were placed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After removing the pillar, commuters moving from 7x sectors (70,71…) to 50, 51, and 34 will save 20 to 25 minutes on that route,” said Amit Gupta, adding that now buses can also pass. Earlier it was impossible for two cars to pass at a time, which caused traffic snarls on the road.

“We have been continuously raising this issue for the past two and a half years, and now it has finally been resolved,” Gupta added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON