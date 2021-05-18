Home / Cities / Noida News / Now, auto-ambulances will provide aid to Covid patients in Noida
noida news

Now, auto-ambulances will provide aid to Covid patients in Noida

The Noida Traffic Police department has launched auto-rickshaw ambulances to provide additional support for Covid-19 patients in the city
By Tanmayee Tyagi, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 11:15 PM IST
HT Image

The Noida Traffic Police department has launched auto-rickshaw ambulances to provide additional support for Covid-19 patients in the city.

The service can be availed by calling the helpline 9971009001. The autos have been equipped with oxygen cylinders, pulse-oximeters, regulators, masks, PPE kits, etc. while the drivers have been provided with basic patient care training by medical professionals from Fortis hospital.

“There are 20 such autos that have been converted to ambulances. They will ferry patients to hospitals. Of these, five have started operation and gradually when we have more equipment, we will launch the rest as well,” said deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Ganesh Saha.

Just like the pricing cap on ambulances, these autos also have fixed rates- 500 for 10 kilometres and 20 for every subsequent kilometre.

Officials are hopeful that this will help in easing the pressure on ambulances and will eventually help the rural belts as well.

“The personnel have been trained in basic life support, operate an oxygen cylinder, measure the pulse, SPo2 [oxygen saturation level] and blood pressure of the patients along with how to safeguard themselves against infection,” said a Fortis hospital spokesperson.

Hardeep Singh, Zonal Director, Fortis Noida said, “We are proud of the collaboration with the Noida Traffic Police. In preparation for the coming months and the ongoing case load, the auto-ambulance initiative is imperative. It will allow patients from every part of the city to avail emergency services and reach the hospital for treatment.”

In addition to this, Noida police in a joint efforts with NGOs and other institutions has also launched a website ‘www.swaasthasewa.com’ to help people in need of food, oxygen, plasma or medical consultation.

“We urge the Noida residents to get associated with the website. People can ask for help on the site as well as become volunteers to provide help,” said a police spokesperson.

Helplines have also been created for an oxygen bank and food (9971009001).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP