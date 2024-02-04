Now, get birth certificates at govt hospitals after delivery in Noida

Parents of newborns in Gautam Budh Nagar can now collect birth certificates of their babies after the child delivery. It’s being made possible at the directions of the district administration, health officials said on Saturday. The Gautam Budh Nagar health department has started issuing birth certificates of the newborns soon after the delivery, at the government health facilities in the district. (HT)

The government health facilities including community health centre (CHC) Dadri, and CHC Bisrakh commenced issuing the birth certificates to families immediately after the delivery. The process is also being followed at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

These certificates are issued by the district health department at government health facilities.

The process has been initiated to ease the procedure that earlier required parents to first apply for it, the officials said.

According to chief medical officer (Gautam Budh Nagar), Dr Sunil Sharma, the step to issue birth certificates on the spot is to make it a “hassle free experience” by making the process prompt.

He said the facility has to be commenced at all government healthcare facilities and hospitals. It has begun at the community health centre (CHC) at Bisrakh and Dadri.

“It will be rolled out at other government facilities as well, in order to ease the process,” Dr Sharma added.

In 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government had integrated its MaNTrA (Maa Navjaat Tracking App) with the birth registration system using digital technology, to facilitate the generation of automatic birth registration certificates at government facilities, according to the information shared by health department officials.

Director, Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, Rakesh Gupta said, “We have successfully initiated the birth certificate facility… immediately after the childbirth at GIMS. This will make it easy for families as they will no longer have to visit the hospital later. This week, a patient was issued the birth certificate on bed, soon after the delivery.”

“It takes 24-48 hours to discharge mother and newborn from the hospital post-delivery and we are trying to ensure that birth certificate is provided to them within 24 hours before the discharge”, added director, GIMS.

Earlier, to acquire birth certificate, the person had to contact the hospital authorities, the office of chief medical officer (CMO) and visit them later. The process was time consuming and often resulted in delays, said officials.

Birth certificate serves ices s a proof of identity, age and Indian citizenship. It is mandatory to provide one’s birth certificate even to apply for various important documents such as AADHAR, driving license, passport, among other things.