Now Noida residents can get new oxygen cylinders from Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, Noida residents can get new oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients in home isolation here with a refundable security deposit of ₹2,500, officials said on Monday.

The initiative is part of an ongoing effort of Noida Authority with support from the Adani Group, which has provided it with 100 five-litre capacity oxygen cylinders, they said.

The authority had recently started the facility for refilling oxygen in empty cylinders for patients in isolation centres through RWAs and Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs) amid a surge in demand for the life-sustaining gas in the region due to the pandemic.

While the move brought relief to many people, trouble continued for several who found it difficult to arrange empty oxygen cylinders that were required to avail the facility.

“Residents of sectors and villages in Noida who are under home isolation due to COVID-19 and have been recommended external oxygen support by doctors can get these 5-litre cylinders which have been made available by the Adani Group as part of their CSR activity,” the authority said in a statement.

“A total of 100 such cylinders have been provided whose distribution will take place according to work circles from May 11. Any needy person can avail the service by depositing a security fees of ₹2,500 along with refilling fees of ₹200. The security fees would be returned once the cylinder is returned,” it stated.

Such cylinders will have to be returned in a maximum of seven days, it added.

The facility for distribution would be available at the community centres at Jhandupura, Morna, Sector 62, Kakrala Khwaspur and at Baraat Ghars of Hoshiyarpur in Sector 51, Parthala Khanjarpur, Shahdara and Jhatta. It would also be available at the Sector 24 Store near Manas Hospital.

The timing for distribution of cylinders is 10 am to 4 pm, the authority added.

