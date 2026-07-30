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Object removed from one and a half year old boy’s food pipe without surgery

NOIDA: Doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), also known as Child PGI, in Noida Sector 30, removed a metal nut and bolt lodged in the food pipe of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy who accidentally swallowed the objects, preventing potentially serious complications, hospital officials said on Wednesday

Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 08:55:08 IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA: Doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), also known as Child PGI, in Noida Sector 30, removed a metal nut and bolt lodged in the food pipe of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy who accidentally swallowed the objects, preventing potentially serious complications, hospital officials said on Wednesday.

“The objects were carefully removed through rigid oesophagoscopy. The procedure was completed safely without any cut on the body, and the child remained stable throughout,” Dr Gupta said. (HT Archive)
“The objects were carefully removed through rigid oesophagoscopy. The procedure was completed safely without any cut on the body, and the child remained stable throughout,” Dr Gupta said. (HT Archive)

“The child was brought to us immediately after the incident. Clinical evaluation and investigations confirmed that the metal nut and bolt were lodged in the food pipe, following which we decided to remove them without delay,” said Dr Abhishek Gupta, ENT surgeon, who led the procedure, in a media statement.

The child was administered general anaesthesia before doctors performed a rigid oesophagoscopy, a procedure in which a metal tube is passed through the mouth into the food pipe to directly visualise and retrieve the object without any external incision, said officials.

“The objects were carefully removed through rigid oesophagoscopy. The procedure was completed safely without any cut on the body, and the child remained stable throughout,” Dr Gupta said.

Hospital officials urged parents to exercise caution as incidents involving children swallowing foreign objects can quickly become life-threatening.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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