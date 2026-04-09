Officials to hold surveys to assess crop damage after hail, rain in Gautam Budh Nagar

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Tuesday constituted survey teams at the revenue village level to assess crop losses in the district under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the rabi season 2025–26following recent unseasonal rain, strong winds and hailstorm, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials also said that the affected farmers can report crop damage or seek assistance by contacting Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited on toll-free number 14447. (HT Photo)

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The weather events are suspected to have affected rabi crops in the district, they added.

According to the DM, each team will comprise the village lekhpal, assistant development officer (agriculture)/technical assistants, and other staff members from the agriculture department, and representatives of the insurance company at the tehsil level. “Survey teams have been formed to ensure proper assessment of crop damage and to facilitate compensation for eligible farmers under PMFBY,” the DM said on Wednesday in a statement.

Officials also said that the affected farmers can report crop damage or seek assistance by contacting Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited on toll-free number 14447. They can also reach district coordinator or representatives at Sadar, Dadri and Jewar tehsil.

In case of crop damage, the officials said that farmers can reach out to the designated representatives of the insurance company at the tehsil level while support is also available through the district agriculture department, including the offices of the district agriculture officer and deputy director agriculture, to ensure timely registration and resolution of crop loss claims.

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in parts of Noida and Greater Noida, accompanied by cloudy skies and a noticeable drop in temperature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in parts of Noida and Greater Noida, accompanied by cloudy skies and a noticeable drop in temperature. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district recorded 4.5mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperature on Wednesday stood at 16.8 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district recorded 4.5mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperature on Wednesday stood at 16.8 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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