On inaugural RRTS run, over 10k ride on Namo Bharat trains

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 17km priority section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Namo Bharat trains successfully began operations on Saturday on five stations in Ghaziabad, officials said, as passengers lined up at stations early in the morning to experience the high-speed and first-of-its kind rail service.

Passengers travelling in the Namo Bharat train at Duhai Rapidx Rail Depot on Saturday. (Sakib Ali /HT PHOTO)

The first of the passengers, who took the 6am trains, were welcomed with first-ride certificates and flowers by officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency which has developed the project. The certificates were given to the first 10 passengers at each of the five stations.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Old Seema Puri, said he arrived at 5.45am and bought a premium coach ticket for his first ride. “I especially came to experience the train ride. I bought a ticket from Sahibabad to Ghaziabad station -- the ride took just three minutes. The broad windows of the train provided a panoramic view of Ghaziabad city and it felt much better than a Metro train. The seats were comfortable and the coaches are also spacious. However, I felt that the fare of the premium coach is a bit costly,” Kumar said.

An NCRTC spokesperson said that the trains operated timely and functioned well on the first day.

According to officials, more than 10,000 people took the journey till 6.30pm.

The RRTS priority corridor, comprising five stations, is part of the 82km section which will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, and is slated to open in 2025. Built at a cost of ₹30,000 crore, RRTS is expected to cut the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to an hour, using trains that can zip at a top speed of 180kmph.

The priority corridor has five stations -- Sahibabad, Duhai Depot, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, and Duhai.The initial frequency of the Namo Bharat trains is 15 minutes, with a stop time of 30 seconds at each of the five stations.The last train timing is 11pm.

The fare for the standard coach of the Namo Bharat trains is between ₹20 and ₹50, depending on the distance, while those opting for the premium coach will have to shell out ₹40-100 per seat for the same distance.

On Saturday, another enthusiast passenger Raj Kumar arrived at the Sahibabad station from Anand Parbat in Delhi.

“The RRTS officials gave me a certificate, while children were offered chocolates. I was very excited to take the first ride like I did in teh Delhi Metro when the Tis Hazari station had opened. We reached the Sahibabad RRTS station at around 5.35am. We had an amazing experience. However, the seats of standard coach are not as comfortable. The fare for the standard coach is affordable, but the premium coach is a bit expensive,” Kumar said.

Amit Tyagi, another passenger who lives near Duhai station, skipped his morning walk and took his first ride on Saturday.

“I was welcomed at the Duhai station and the staff gave me flowers. I enjoyed the ride and was satisfied. The train saves a lot of time and its full potential will be witnessed when Ghaziabad gets connected to Meerut and Delhi. It is much better than Metro in terms of facilities like mobile charging points, cushioned 2x2 seats, airy stations and spacious premises. Although I live in Ghaziabad, it was the first time that I got a full view of the city from the elevated corridor,” Tyagi said.

An NCRTC spokesperson said, “The maximum passengers boarded the trains from Sahibabad and Duhai stations.”

