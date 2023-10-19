Sahibabad-Duhai RRTS: System top speed 180 kmph, trains every 15 minutes; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which will be called 'Namo Bharat'. The 17-km-long priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will be opened to the public on October 21. Trains of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of RRTS between Duhai and Sahibabad. (PTI)

The priority section will have five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The foundation of the larger Delhi-Meerut corridor was laid by PM Modi in March 2019.

The PMO said in a statement on Wednesday that the project is in line with PM Modi's vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through construction of new world-class transport infrastructure.

It is a new rail-based transport system whose main features will be high-frequency trains with a top speed of 180 kmph.

The PMO said the system was aimed at providing high-speed trains for intercity commuting. It informed me there would be a train every 15 minutes. This frequency can be increased to every five minutes.

The Central government has recognised eight such corridors in the National Capital. Three have been given priority under Phase 1 of the mega project -- Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.

The entire Delhi-Meerut corridor will take ₹30000 crore for construction and operation. It will decrease the time taken to travel between the two cities to just one hour. It will pass through Ghaziabad, Muradnagar and Modinagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON