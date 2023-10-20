News / India News / RRTS launch LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate India's 1st Rapid rail today
Live

RRTS launch LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate India's 1st Rapid rail today

Oct 20, 2023 07:50 AM IST
OPEN APP

RRTS launch LIVE Updates: The 17-km priority section will have five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

RRTS launch LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17-km priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on Friday. Of the 82.15 km route, the priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be inaugurated and available for passenger operations from Saturday, i.e., October 21. The entire corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025.

Trains halt at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), in Ghaziabad.
Trains halt at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), in Ghaziabad. (PTI)

Meanwhile, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the trains of RRTS would be known as 'Namo Bharat'.

The priority section will have five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. An official had told news agency PTI that the trains will be operational between 6 am and 11 pm. The foundation of the larger Delhi-Meerut corridor was laid by PM Modi in March 2019.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 20, 2023 07:50 AM IST

    PM Modi to flag off the train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot

    PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX station on Friday at around 11:15 am. He will also flag off the train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India.

    At around 12 Noon, PM Modi will preside over a public programme in Sahibabad where he will address the gathering on the occasion of launch of RRTS in the country. Further, he will also dedicate to the nation two stretches of east west corridor of Bengaluru Metro.

  • Oct 20, 2023 07:39 AM IST

    Earlier the trains were named RAPIDX

    Earlier in April, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is managing the rail service project had named RRTS trains as 'RAPIDX'

  • Oct 20, 2023 07:38 AM IST

    New RRTS trains to be known as 'Namo Bharat'

    Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Thursday that the trains of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) would be known as 'Namo Bharat'.

  • Oct 20, 2023 07:34 AM IST

    Sahibabad-Duhai RRTS: System top speed 180 kmph, trains every 15 minutes; all you need to know

    The PMO said the system was aimed at providing high-speed trains for intercity commuting. It informed me there would be a train every 15 minutes. This frequency can be increased to every five minutes. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pm modi ghaziabad sahibabad + 2 more

Canada removes 41 diplomats after India threatens to revoke their immunity

india news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 07:44 AM IST

As many as 41 Canadian diplomats departed India ahead of diplomatic immunity deadline set by New Delhi.

Canada said it had withdrawn 41 diplomats from India -- fallout from a bitter row over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.(AFP)
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

RRTS launch LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate India's 1st Rapid rail today

RRTS launch LIVE Updates: The 17-km priority section will have five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

live Trains halt at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), in Ghaziabad. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 07:46 AM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

Mahua Moitra responds to Darshan Hiranandani in ‘cash for query’ row. Full text

The Trinamool Congress MP has expressed scepticism about the document's legitimacy due to the lack of official letterhead and notarization.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 07:23 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Cash for query: Mahua Moitra's ‘gun on head’ response to Hiranandani's affidavit

In a signed affidavit, Hiranandani admitted to using TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Parliamentary login to ask questions targeting Gautam Adani.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra.(ANI)
india news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 06:15 AM IST
ByKunal Gaurav

Easing norms for importing I.T. hardware, says Centre

The latest move involves an online system to facilitate instant online authorisation for imports under the tariff head 8741.

The new set up was put in place after an “extensive interaction” with the industry and “consultation with all stakeholders” ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) secretary S Krishnan has said.
india news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 01:58 AM IST
ByAditi Agrawal, Rajeev Jayaswal

Don’t punish Raje because of me: Gehlot takes a swipe at BJP

CM Ashok Gehlot urged the BJP not to punish former CM Vasundhara Raje for refusing to support an alleged conspiracy to topple the Cong-led govt in the state.

Both Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje have alternated power in the state since 1998 when the Congress veteran was voted in (PTI)
india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 07:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bastar: Close poll battle plays out on the field of many a bloodbath

Violence and tragedy have been central to politics in India's Bastar region, which is preparing for an assembly election.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE: Five people were killed on Tuesday after a BJP MLA’s car convoy was attacked by Maoists at Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. Bheema Mandavi is an MLA from Bijapur constituency. (HT Photo) Pic received on April 9, 2019.
india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 06:00 AM IST
ByDipankar Ghose

Row over House questions: Hiranandani backs charges against Mahua Moitra

Hiranandani admitted that he gave Moitra information on the basis of which she could pose questions attacking the Adani Group.

In a statement, TMC MP Mahua Moitra denied Darshan Hiranandani’s charges against her. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 07:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

MP polls: On home turf, Chouhan’s clout overcomes hurdles in Budhni

Chief minister Chouhan was elected from Budhni for the first time in 1990 and will face his sixth electoral battle in the upcoming state assembly elections

Budhni in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh is considered as chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s pocket borough. (HT Archive)
india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 05:43 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Inflation likely to stay stable during festive season, curbs to remain: Food secretary

Food inflation is likely to remain stable during the ongoing festive season and the government will not relax a series of curbs on food commodities, Union food secretary Sanjeev Chopra said

The central government is actively reviewing the minimum export price for basmati, says Union food secretary Sanjeev Chopra. (HT Archive)
india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 07:48 AM IST
ByZia Haq

Fault lines over Loss and Damage fund deepen at key climate meet

Majore disagreement have cropped up between rich and developing countries on the Loss and Damage fund at the fourth meeting of the Transitional Committee on the operationalization of the new funding arrangements being held in Aswan, Egypt

Disagreements crops up between rich and developing countries on the Loss and Damage fund at a key climate meet in Egypt. (AP)
india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 07:40 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

Congress releases second list of 85 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

With this, the Congress has declared all but one candidate for elections to the 230-member assembly in MP, where polling will be held on November 17.

The Congress had on Sunday released its first list of 144 candidates for the state.
india news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 12:24 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Modi asks MP voters for direct support in letter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks direct support from the people of Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming assembly elections, praising the state government's efforts in developing the state. The BJP hopes to retain its government and fend off a challenge from the Congress. State Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia called Modi's letter a violation of the model code of conduct.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 07:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal

PM Modi speaks to Palestine President

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed condolences for the loss of civilian lives in Gaza. India reiterated its position on the Israel-Palestine issue and called for the strict observance of international humanitarian law. India has been providing humanitarian aid to Palestine and has contributed $29.53 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) since 2002. India has also facilitated the return of its citizens from Israel through Operation Ajay.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 07:22 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi

We are fighting elections on the basis of our development works: Dotasra

Cong state unit chief Dotasra dismissed talks of party fissures ahead of Rajasthan polls and said that they would go into the contest as a united front.

Govind Singh Dotasra
india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 03:35 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Chetan Chauhan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out