RRTS launch LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate India's 1st Rapid rail today

RRTS launch LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17-km priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on Friday. Of the 82.15 km route, the priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be inaugurated and available for passenger operations from Saturday, i.e., October 21. The entire corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025. Trains halt at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), in Ghaziabad. (PTI)

Meanwhile, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the trains of RRTS would be known as 'Namo Bharat'.

The priority section will have five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. An official had told news agency PTI that the trains will be operational between 6 am and 11 pm. The foundation of the larger Delhi-Meerut corridor was laid by PM Modi in March 2019.