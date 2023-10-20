RRTS launch LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate India's 1st Rapid rail today
RRTS launch LIVE Updates: The 17-km priority section will have five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.
RRTS launch LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17-km priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on Friday. Of the 82.15 km route, the priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be inaugurated and available for passenger operations from Saturday, i.e., October 21. The entire corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025.
Meanwhile, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the trains of RRTS would be known as 'Namo Bharat'.
The priority section will have five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. An official had told news agency PTI that the trains will be operational between 6 am and 11 pm. The foundation of the larger Delhi-Meerut corridor was laid by PM Modi in March 2019.
- Oct 20, 2023 07:50 AM IST
PM Modi to flag off the train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX station on Friday at around 11:15 am. He will also flag off the train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India.
At around 12 Noon, PM Modi will preside over a public programme in Sahibabad where he will address the gathering on the occasion of launch of RRTS in the country. Further, he will also dedicate to the nation two stretches of east west corridor of Bengaluru Metro.
- Oct 20, 2023 07:39 AM IST
Earlier the trains were named RAPIDX
Earlier in April, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is managing the rail service project had named RRTS trains as 'RAPIDX'
- Oct 20, 2023 07:38 AM IST
New RRTS trains to be known as 'Namo Bharat'
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Thursday that the trains of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) would be known as 'Namo Bharat'.
- Oct 20, 2023 07:34 AM IST
Sahibabad-Duhai RRTS: System top speed 180 kmph, trains every 15 minutes; all you need to know
The PMO said the system was aimed at providing high-speed trains for intercity commuting. It informed me there would be a train every 15 minutes. This frequency can be increased to every five minutes. Read more