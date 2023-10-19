Modi to open RRTS corridor, trains to be called Namo Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor on Friday — a 17-km priority stretch in Ghaziabad between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot. The trains operating on the corridor are set to be named Namo Bharat, officials associated with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency constructing the corridor, said. NCRTC officials said Modi, who laid the foundation stone for the project on March 8, 2019, will flag off the first train from the Sahibabad station on Friday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“Bharat going strong in Indian railways and mobility. After Vande Bharat trains and Amrit Bharat railway stations, the RRTS train will be known as Namo Bharat,” an official aware of the development said, asking not to be named.

Separately, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote: “Inauguration of the country’s first Regional Rapid Train #NamoBharat between Sahibabad & Duhai Depot by PM Sh @narendramodi Ji on 20 October 2023 will mark the beginning of a new era of state-of-the-art ultra modern urban commute in the country.”

After the announcement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X, “After Namo stadium now Namo trains. There is simply no limit to his self-obsession.”

The RRTS priority corridor, consisting five stations, will open to the public on Saturday at 6am, a day after its inauguration, NCRTC officials said. The project in its entirety — an 82-km corridor — will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, and is slated to open in 2025.

NCRTC officials said Modi, who laid the foundation stone for the project on March 8, 2019, will flag off the first train from the Sahibabad station on Friday. “The PM is also expected to take a ride in the train up to Duhai Depot, and will return in the same train. A few school children are also expected to join him on the train ride,” an NCRTC official said, asking not to be named.

Ghaziabad municipal corporation officials said they have taken up beautification and repair work in and around the venue.

“All cleaning works and putting up of tiles at the venue have been completed. We have also carried out wall painting and carpeting. Repair of roads leading to the venue has also been completed,” said NK Chaudhary, chief engineer, Ghaziabad municipal corporation.

Ghaziabad police said security arrangements are in place for the event.

“There will be a deployment of about 4,000-4,500 personnel in and around the venue on Friday. The venue has been prepared for an estimated 40,000 people,” said Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

The police have announced diversions and have asked motorists to avoid the RRTS Sahibabad station and the adjacent venue in Vasundhara on Friday. The traffic police in a statement said incoming vehicles on both sides of the Link Road towards the RRTS station and from Mohan Nagar will be restricted from 7am.

In view of the diversions, the education department on Thursday said private schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) will not have in-person classes on Friday. “This will be applicable to schools in the corporation area and not in rural areas. These private schools may conduct online classes for students,” said Rajesh Sriwas, district inspector of schools.

Apart from the security arrangements, forest department officials said one team comprising experts will be stationed at the Hindon airbase in view of leopard sightings there.

“One team of experts has been called from Jaunpur and they will remain stationed at the Hindon airbase to act in the eventuality of a leopard sighting. One team will also remain stationed at the venue to act swiftly in case of sightings of reptiles or big cats. Although the venue has been tiled, and no such sighting is expected,” said Manish Singh, divisional forest officer.

