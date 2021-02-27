Home / Cities / Noida News / One more arrested in dry fruits fraud
One more arrested in dry fruits fraud

: Police on Friday night arrested one more suspect of a gang involved in duping dry fruits traders
By HT Correspondent, Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:10 PM IST
: Police on Friday night arrested one more suspect of a gang involved in duping dry fruits traders. With this, five people have been arrested in the case in the past two months, police said.

The suspect, identified as Sattan Yadav, is a close associate of the three masterminds in the dry fruits fraud which came to fore in December last year, police said. According to police, Yadav, a native of Hapur, had a reward of 25,000 on his arrest.

Four people, including Mohit Goel, had been arrested by Sector 58 police in January in the case. Goel is also the alleged mastermind of the 2017 Freedom 251 Ringing Bells scam, in which victims were offered smartphones at 251. He was arrested on January 11, along with an accomplice, for allegedly duping wholesalers by quoting higher prices for dry fruits and spices and then defaulting on payments. A case was registered at Sector 58 police station in December last year.

“Yadav was involved in the financial dealings of the company. He was wanted in the case,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that Yadav was well aware of the fraud being done in the name of providing wholesale licences to dry fruit sellers. Yadav was nabbed from near a park in Sector 62 following a tip-off, police said, adding that he was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

One of the masterminds has a stay order from the court in this case, said police.

