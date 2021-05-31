Online service to provide medical care to Covid patients

Gautam Budh Nagar residents can now get medical aid for Covid and non-Covid patients at their door step through a mobile app called “Upchar”.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority, Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and police on Monday launched the application developed by a Nashik-based private company.

This application will enable patients to seek medical advice from doctors, including from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

“We have also roped in volunteers who will help patients get connected to the best doctors, get prescription and easy treatment in need particularly rural areas,” said Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

The application has sections such as Covid or non-Covid, Asthma, malaria, skin problem, paediatric and orthopaedic among others.

“The app will guide a patient to an expert for quick medical aid and generate prescription,” said Suhas LY district magistrate. This application will be connected with integrated control room set up by the administration to attend to needy patients.

GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said that a panel of doctors will monitor the operations of the app.

“If need be, doctors will call a patient in need, connect via video call and provide the best advice,” said Gupta.

“The virtual service of providing medical aid during pandemic is need of the hour. We all will work together to make this a success and take the best medical care to a person, who cannot use app or mobile. The need is to work as a team and deliver better healthcare services,” said Alok Singh commissioner of police GB Nagar.