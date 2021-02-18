Only 38% turnout for Covid-19 vaccination in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage remained low at just 38.67% for frontline workers (FLWs) who got their first dose on Thursday, the 10th day of the drive.
FLWs include police, paramilitary personnel and district officials. Overall, 41.51% of listed FLWs got their shot till date.
“We wanted to vaccinated 7,168 people today, but only 2,772 turned up,” said district chief medical officer Dr N K Gupta. “We administered Serum Institute of India’s Covishield to 627, while 2,145 got Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Thirty-three centres and 67 health teams were involved in the immunisation drive today. We will once again approach departments to encourage their staff to vaccinate although it is purely voluntary.”
The vaccination drive began on January 16. Health care workers (HCWs) were part of phase 1, while in phase 2 that began on February 5FLWs too joined in. The third phase, around mid-March, will see people about the age of 50 and those with comorbidities get the dose.
The vaccination coverage for HCWs was 73.52%. Experts had earlier attributed the disparity in coverage to higher awareness among HCWs.
On Friday, the health department will take up another round of vaccination which also include a second “mop up” round for about 5,700 HCWs who had missed their dose. The day will also see the 3,251 HCWs who got their first shot on January 22 get their second shot.
“The vaccination on Friday will be taken up at 35 centres with the help of 53 teams. However, we are not expecting bigger turnout for the final mop up round as the previous mop up round registered only 19.13% coverage (1,405 of 7343 getting the shots),” Dr Gupta added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractors can again go to Delhi, if govt makes things difficult: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Noida, farmers say they halted Bihar-bound train; cops, railways differ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Rail roko’ stir: Farmer groups miss the train in Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 38% turnout for Covid-19 vaccination in Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man kills wife, takes his own life in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on link road to Jewar airport to begin soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yeida to launch residential, industrial plot scheme on February 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents demand opening of Sector 101 metro station during peak hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida struggles for clean air as wind speed drops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority allows subdivision of industrial plots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida to hold water court to settle dues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad: Rates reduced for map clearances in Modinagar, Muradnagar and Loni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority sends updated plan to clean Kondli drain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teenagers held for murder of 10-year-old boy in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four persons arrested for administering Covid vaccine illegally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox