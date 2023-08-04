Over 50 lakh worth of inverter batteries allegedly stolen from Child PGI hospital in Noida

Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (Child PGI) in Noida’s Sector 30 is inquiring into a possible theft of more than 1,400 inverter batteries, valued at approximately ₹50 lakh, from the hospital’s basement, hospital authorities said. Meanwhile, the security agency responsible for safeguarding the storage room housing the batteries appeared unaware of the theft during recent inspections. (HT Photo)

They added that the batteries, procured by the hospital administration in 2013 for backup purposes, were found missing during a recent inspection of the maintenance department.

An inquiry is on and hospital personnel are under scrutiny as authorities attempt to unravel the mystery behind the batteries vanishing.

A complaint is yet to be filed with the police, the hospital management said.

“We recently learned that over 1,400 inverter batteries vanished from a storeroom in the hospital’s basement. The estimated value of the missing batteries is around ₹50 lakh. Our maintenance department staff and security personnel are being questioned,” said AK Singh, Director of Child PGI.

Initially provided by the Noida authority upon the hospital’s inauguration, the batteries had served as crucial power backup for years. The hospital is now taking help of experts to retrieve potential CCTV footage, although the current system retains recordings for only the last 30 days. Singh further said, “We have sought responses from the maintenance department and the security agency contracted by the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the security agency responsible for safeguarding the storage room housing the batteries appeared unaware of the theft during recent inspections.

Sector 20 police station’s SHO, DP Shukla, said, “We are awaiting a formal complaint from the hospital management.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON