Over 75% turnout in panchayat polls held in GB Nagar

Greater Noida: The panchayat elections were held peacefully on Monday in the three blocks -- Jewar, Dadri and Bisrakh -- of Gautam Budh Nagar district, police said. The district registered a turnout of 75.32% in the polls, officials said.

The polls for 88 gram panchayat seats and five zila panchayat (district council) seats started at 7am and ended at 6pm. Of them, 12 seats were in central Noida’s Badalpur jurisdiction and 76 in Greater Noida.

“Things went smoothly. Our teams remained on alert throughout the day. Six PAC units had been deployed, in addition to the local police and mobile units. We also had drone surveillance. There were no law and order issues reported,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

Police officials said that arrangements were made to ensure that teams reached any disputed booths in less than five minutes of receiving information at the control room.

According to the GB Nagar administration, there was an overall 75.32% turnout in the district, with Bisrakh registering 76.46%, Dadri 72.47% and Jewar 77.04 %.

Senior police and administration officials also inspected the polling booths throughout the day. The officials also claimed that all Covid-19 regulations of social distancing and wearing masks were implemented at the centres while urging people to follow the guidelines.

The GB Nagar administration had received around 3,000 nomination forms against 1,325 posts in the local elections.

This was the second phase of the four-phase panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh. In districts like Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, etc., the elections took place on April 15.