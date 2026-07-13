Part of under construction building in Noida collapses; 3 injured

Noida: Three labourers, including a woman, were injured after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in B Block of Sector 33 on Sunday afternoon, police said.

he market is being developed by the Noida authority in Sector 33. No case has been registered so far as no complaint has been received,” said SK Tomar, SHO of Sector 24 police station. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to a police officer, the incident occurred when a concrete column suddenly collapsed, causing the staircase, two other concrete columns and shuttering installed to support them to crash down to the ground floor.

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The injured were identified as Sanjana, Shivlal, and Pyarelal, all in their 30s and natives of Madhya Pradesh. The three were admitted to a nearby hospital and are stated to be out of danger.

Police said the Noida authority is carrying out construction to develop a market in the area.

SP Singh, general manager of the Noida authority, said: “We are looking into this issue and taking appropriate measures.”

Police were informed and teams from the Sector 24 police station and the fire department rushed to the spot. However, by the time they arrived, the injured had already been rescued by co-workers and locals and shifted to a nearby hospital. The debris was later cleared from the site.

“The market is being developed by the Noida authority in Sector 33. No case has been registered so far as no complaint has been received,” said SK Tomar, SHO of Sector 24 police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse and determine whether there were any lapses in construction practices or safety measures. Officials are also expected to examine whether the contractor and other agencies involved complied with prescribed construction and worker safety norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse and determine whether there were any lapses in construction practices or safety measures. Officials are also expected to examine whether the contractor and other agencies involved complied with prescribed construction and worker safety norms. {{/usCountry}}