Passenger operations begin on 34km RRTS section in Ghaziabad

Passenger operations started on Friday on the newly inaugurated 17km section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Duhai to Modinagar (North). With this, the entire 34km RRTS section in Ghaziabad district is now operational, officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the project. Passengers will have to pay ₹ 90 to travel the full 34km distance from Sahibabad to Modinagar (north) in the standard coach and ₹ 180 in the premium coach. (Shakib Ali/HT Photo)

Earlier, trains operated only on a 17km priority section in Ghaziabad, covering the five stations of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. A 17km additional section comprising stations at Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing from Kolkata on March 6.

“The passenger operations started on the 17km additional section and the entire 34km section became operational on Friday. Trains are running at a frequency of every 15 minutes simultaneously from Sahibabad and Modinagar (north) stations. The ridership figures will be available by Saturday,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

Sixteen RRTS trains, called Namo Bharat trains, are stationed at the Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad, said NCRTC.

The present operational 34km RRTS section covers all eight stations in Ghaziabad district. The stretch is part of the 82km RRTS network bring built to connect the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut by June 2025.

On Friday, several women and children arrived to take the first ride on the newly open stretch.

“The road journey from Ghaziabad to Modinagar is cumbersome, especially for women, as we have to take shared autos and crowded private and public buses. With RRTS becoming operational, the journey has become comfortable and safe. This is a major boon for office goes and also for students,” said Namita Sharma, director of an NGO and resident of Modinagar.

On the first day of operations, many passengers clicked pictures and took selfies of their travel with families and friends.

“The distance from Modinagar to Sahibabad takes about one hour on a two-wheeler and commuters often face snarls during peak hours. With RRTS trains now available, the journey has become comfortable and also saves a lot of time. Once the Delhi RRTS section gets complete, commuters will get major relief. I think the fare should be reduced a bit,” said Sachin Chauhan, a commuter from Modinagar.

Ahead of the inauguration, the NCRTC had rolled out the fare for the entire 34km section.

Passengers will have to pay ₹90 to travel the full 34km distance from Sahibabad to Modinagar (north) in the standard coach and ₹180 in the premium coach.