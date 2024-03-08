 Passenger operations begin on 34km RRTS section in Ghaziabad - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida / Passenger operations begin on 34km RRTS section in Ghaziabad

Passenger operations begin on 34km RRTS section in Ghaziabad

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Mar 09, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The present operational 34km RRTS section covers all 8 stations in Ghaziabad and is part of 82km- RRTS network being built to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut

Passenger operations started on Friday on the newly inaugurated 17km section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Duhai to Modinagar (North). With this, the entire 34km RRTS section in Ghaziabad district is now operational, officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the project.

Passengers will have to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 to travel the full 34km distance from Sahibabad to Modinagar (north) in the standard coach and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>180 in the premium coach. (Shakib Ali/HT Photo)
Passengers will have to pay 90 to travel the full 34km distance from Sahibabad to Modinagar (north) in the standard coach and 180 in the premium coach. (Shakib Ali/HT Photo)

Earlier, trains operated only on a 17km priority section in Ghaziabad, covering the five stations of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. A 17km additional section comprising stations at Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing from Kolkata on March 6.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The passenger operations started on the 17km additional section and the entire 34km section became operational on Friday. Trains are running at a frequency of every 15 minutes simultaneously from Sahibabad and Modinagar (north) stations. The ridership figures will be available by Saturday,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

Sixteen RRTS trains, called Namo Bharat trains, are stationed at the Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad, said NCRTC.

The present operational 34km RRTS section covers all eight stations in Ghaziabad district. The stretch is part of the 82km RRTS network bring built to connect the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut by June 2025.

On Friday, several women and children arrived to take the first ride on the newly open stretch.

“The road journey from Ghaziabad to Modinagar is cumbersome, especially for women, as we have to take shared autos and crowded private and public buses. With RRTS becoming operational, the journey has become comfortable and safe. This is a major boon for office goes and also for students,” said Namita Sharma, director of an NGO and resident of Modinagar.

On the first day of operations, many passengers clicked pictures and took selfies of their travel with families and friends.

“The distance from Modinagar to Sahibabad takes about one hour on a two-wheeler and commuters often face snarls during peak hours. With RRTS trains now available, the journey has become comfortable and also saves a lot of time. Once the Delhi RRTS section gets complete, commuters will get major relief. I think the fare should be reduced a bit,” said Sachin Chauhan, a commuter from Modinagar.

Ahead of the inauguration, the NCRTC had rolled out the fare for the entire 34km section.

Passengers will have to pay 90 to travel the full 34km distance from Sahibabad to Modinagar (north) in the standard coach and 180 in the premium coach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On