Patriotic zeal marks 79th Independence Day celebrations across Gautam Budh Nagar

The 79th Independence Day was celebrated across Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday with patriotic fervour and community spirit, as government offices, police, and residential societies organised a host of programmes to mark the nation’s 79th year of freedom. A 300-feet-long Tiranga Yatra from Noida Stadium to Sector 30 on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

At the collectorate, district magistrate Medha Roopam unfurled the national flag, marking the start of the day’s official celebrations. “Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices that won us our freedom and the responsibilities that come with it. As citizens of Gautam Budh Nagar, let us work together to uphold unity, harmony, and progress in our district and our nation”, said DM Roopam.

Similar ceremonies were held across government offices, including the Police Lines in Surajpur, where police commissioner Laxmi Singh hoisted the flag. On the occasion, she administered an oath to preserve national unity, integrity, and security, and honoured police personnel for their exemplary service.

The Greater Noida authority organised a flag-hoisting ceremony in its premises, with additional CEO Saumya Srivastava leading the event. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised that while India has achieved geographical and political independence, challenges such as illiteracy, poverty, and the need for social harmony remain. The ceremony featured spirited patriotic performances by students from Savitribai Phule Balika Inter College, Manthan, and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The spirit resonated strongly within Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across Noida.

In Sector 105’s Pocket-A, Express View apartments, and in Sector 33, residents gathered for flag hoisting and cultural events. Sector 51’s A-Block hosted a full programme starting with a tree plantation drive, a tricolour rally, and flag hoisting, followed by an hour of cultural performances by children.

In Sector 117, women residents took the lead in hoisting the national flag, while in Sector 52, RWA president Raghunath Singh and general secretary Ashok Kumar Sharma led a grand celebration at the community centre.

Sector 53 saw cultural performances by children, led by RWA president Balesh Mittal while in Sector 12, the day began with a ‘prabhat pheri’ (morning procession) and the chanting of ‘Vande Mataram’. At Rajat Vihar in Sector 62, the RWA invited all residents to join the celebrations in traditional white or saffron attire.

At Sector 55, students of Classes 10 and 12 who had scored above 80% in board examinations were felicitated with certificates and mementoes on the occasion and in Sector 122, Seva Bharati (Meerut Prant) Noida Mahanagar organised a grand joint celebration of Independence Day and Janmashtami at the community centre. Sector 99’s LIG RWA also held a spirited ceremony beginning with flag hoisting by president Narottam Sharma.

At Gautam Buddha Balak Inter College in Greater Noida, the celebrations coincided with the eve of Janmashtami. Principal Dr Rajeev Kumar unfurled the tricolour, after which students presented a series of patriotic and devotional performances. Young children dressed as ‘Bal Gopal’ captivated the audience, earning warm applause from parents.