People faint at Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's event; cops blame 'humidity'

Several videos showing people fainting, blood coming out from a woman's mouth at Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's 'divya darbar' in Greater Noida on Wednesday went viral. Police refuted reports of a stampede and said there were many misleading videos doing the rounds. "There was no ruckus at the event. Because of heat and humidity, some elderly people and women fell sick and they were immediately taken to the nearby hospitals. All of them were discharged after treatment," Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP, Central Noida, said.

Cops said there was no stampede at Bageshwar Dham's event and those who fell ill because of heat and humidity were taken to hospitals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A huge crowd was present at the event and there was adequate police deployment. No people were electrocuted as claimed on social media. A photo went viral of a woman vomiting blood. She had some health issues and was taken to a hospital. We have no information that she got an electric shock," Yadav said to news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, lakhs of devotees of Bageshwar Dham attended the event near Jaitpur metro depot near Greater Noida's Pari Chowk. The metro station was closed and the authorities urged people to go back to their homes and watch the address on television.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri popularly known as Bageshwar Dham is the chief priest of Madhya Pradesh's Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. He was recentlt in news after he was challenged by Maharashtra's anti-superstition organisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.