Pet dog attacks child in lift at Greater Noida high-rise, case registered against owner

A six-year-old child was bitten by a pet dog while inside the lift of a high-rise society in Greater Noida West on Tuesday afternoon, and based on a complaint by the child’s father, an FIR was registered at the Bisrakh Police Station against the dog owner on Wednesday evening.

According to the mother of the child, the incident took place around 3pm at La Residentia society in Greater Noida West when she was taking her son up to their flat after he returned from school.

“We had to go to the 16th floor, but the lift first went to the basement as only one elevator was working. From the basement, the dog and his owner entered the lift. I did not object because the family is well acquainted with us. However as they were entering, the dog suddenly lunged at my child and bit him. Both the pet owner and I got the dog to release my son’s arm from his mouth,” said the mother, on condition of anonymity.

The incident was captured by the CCTV camera inside the lift and the footage was circulated online on social media platforms on Wednesday morning.

The child’s family on Wednesday evening submitted a complaint to the Bisrakh police station against the pet owner.

“On the basis of the complaint submitted by the child’s father, an FIR is being registered at the Bisrakh Police Station against the pet owner under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is being carried out,” said Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer, Bisrakh Police Station.

Greater Noida authority, under its policy to fine owners whose dogs are involved in attacking humans, also fined the pet owner ₹10,000.

According to Omvir Singh, president of La Residentia Apartment Owners’ Association, entry of pet dogs into lifts is only allowed when the lift is empty, as per the society rules.

“The unfortunate incident happened because the rules were not followed, as set by the AOA. Since both the families knew each other, the dog was allowed to enter the lift which led to the incident. Further investigation is being carried out by the police,” he said.

The pet owner could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.

Similar incidents have recently been reported from Noida and Ghaziabad as well.

On September 5, a boy who was returning home from his tuition, was allegedly attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of Charms Castle high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad. The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras in the lift and it showed that the woman who was in the lift with the dog remained a mute spectator even as the boy cried out in pain. An FIR was later registered in the case.

On September 6, another video emerged from a Noida high-rise in which a pet dog was seen attacking a delivery executive inside the lift. The incident happened at Apex Athena society in Sector 75. The owner immediately got hold of his dog and no complaint was submitted regarding the matter.

