Police arrest 2 with 750 illegal liquor bottles in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Police have arrested two persons and recovered 750 illegal liquor bottles in 15 cartons from their possession, in Greater Noida on Sunday.

The suspects were identified as 35-year-old Rajiv Singh and 33-year-old Bhim Singh. Both of them are residents of Tatarpur village in Jarcha.

Shripal Singh, SHO, Jarcha police station said that Rajiv is a former sarpanch of Tatarpur village in Uttar Pradesh. “He is also planning to contest the upcoming panchayat elections. The police teams are patrolling the area, and also developing networks to check the distribution of illegal liquor in the elections,” Singh said.

We got a tip-off that Rajiv was transporting a huge quantity of liquor from Haryana, and storing them in a house, he added. “An informer gave a tip-off that the liquor bottles were stored at Bhim’s house, who is an aide of Rajiv. A police team conducted a raid and recovered 750 liquor bottles in 15 cartons. The liquor was supposed to be sold in Haryana,” Singh said.

According to the police, the suspects were storing the illegal liquor bottles for distribution during the elections, to woo the voters. The market price of the seized liquor would be ₹80,000. Alcohol is sold at a cheaper rate in Haryana, so the suspects were storing them.

A case was registered against them under Excise Act Section 63. “The two suspects will be produced before a court on Monday,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile, the Dadri police arrested a liquor smuggler and recovered 48 liquor bottles in a carton from his possession, near the Railway Road on Saturday. The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Ajay Kumar, who is a resident of Dhoom Manikpur village in Badalpur.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO, Dadri police station, said, “A police team stopped him for checking, and found liquor bottles from his possession. He revealed that he had bought the liquor in Haryana, and was trying to sell them in Dadri,” Chauhan said. A case was registered against him under sections 60 and 63 of the Excise Act. He was later produced before a court, and sent to the judicial custody.