Police, citizens oppose location of foot over-bridge near Metro station

The traffic police and citizens of Noida have opposed to the location of foot overbridge (FOB) proposed to come up near the Mamura Metro station on the Blue Line. The traffic police has suggested that it be built in front of U-Flex, a suggestion seconded by residents who said installing the bridge anywhere else would defeat the purpose as no one will use it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, hundreds of pedestrians, especially those who alight at the metro station, risk their lives daily by weaving through the fast-moving traffic to reach the opposite side. The citizens have been demanding a foot bridge at the spot for long and finally, this year, the Noida authority started work on the foot overbridge.

“It was only when the work started that we saw that the foot bridge is being built towards the Ghaziabad side, where pedestrians will not use it. If the authority wants this FOB to be beneficial for pedestrians, then it should be built opposite U-Flex,” said Amit Gupta, a member of social group of citizens called the Progressive Community Foundation. It was this organisation that had demanded an FOB at the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A traffic police inspector said on condition of anonymity, “We had suggested to the Noida authority that the FOB be built between U-Flex and Mamura Village, because if it is installed further ahead, then pedestrians won’t use it as most don’t have the habit of walking a long distance just to use the FOB. Instead of changing the site, it should be built at the spot that we had suggested as anywhere else, it will serve no purpose,” said traffic inspector Noida police, requesting anonymity.

“Most office-goers work in sector 59 MNCs and factories and stay in Mamura. They need to daily cross the road on the way to and from office as well as Metro commuters. During peak hours, the congestion is so thick that the entire Noida-Ghaziabad stretch witness long snarls,” said Manish Soni, a commuter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Noida authority will look into the issues raised by the commuters and the traffic police about the location of the foot over bridge. We will take an appropriate decision in the interest of pedestrians and commuters,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON