Police expand search for Ankit Khokhar’s remains to rest of NCR

Despite obtaining police remand of the two suspects in the murder and dismemberment of 40-year-old Ankit Khokhar, the Ghaziabad police have failed to recover the latter’s remains. Kokhar, a PhD scholar, was murdered allegedly by his landlord Umesh Sharma in Modinagar on October 6.

“The two suspects, Umesh and his cousin Pravesh Sharma, were remanded to our custody on Sunday and Monday. With their help, we have recovered Khokhar’s bike, laptop and bag. However, we did not find Khokhar’s remains. We have now expanded the search to the rest of the National Capital Region,” said Iraj Raja, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

After his arrest on December 14, Umesh told police that he strangled Khokhar at his house in Modinagar, dismembered the body in three pieces and dumped them at three different locations – Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar), near eastern peripheral expressway and the upper Ganga canal in Ghaziabad, police officers said. Umesh and Pravesh face charges of murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

“In case Khokhar’s remains are not recovered, we still have sufficient evidence to build a strong case against the suspects. We have forensic evidence from the scene of crime, electronic evidence of withdrawal of money from the deceased man’s ATM cards and also the suspicious movement of Umesh when he went to dispose of Khokhar’s remains at the three locations. The car in which Umesh went to the three locations was recovered and belongs to Umesh’s friend, who did not know what Umesh used it for. With this evidence, we may file a chargesheet in the next 15-20 days,” Raja added.

According to police, Ankit, who was from Baghpat district, was Umesh’s tenant for at least six months before he was murdered on October 6. He was the only surviving member of his family and had sold his parental property for ₹1 crore three months before the murder, police officers said.

At least three months before the murder, Umesh had taken a loan of ₹40 lakh from Ankit. After the murder, Umesh withdrew ₹20 lakh using Ankit’s cards and codes in different denominations through online banking and automated teller machines (ATM), investigators said.

He later gave Ankit’s ATM card to his friend, Pravesh, and asked him to withdraw more money, police added.