Police recover body of missing Gzb man, 23, from Upper Ganga Canal

Ghaziabad: The body of a 23-year-old man who had been missing since June 20 was recovered by police from the Upper Ganga Canal on Monday morning, officials said.

His family has alleged that the 23-year-old had gone to meet a 35-year-old woman whom he was acquainted with near the canal and that she had pushed him into the canal, near Masuri. (HT Photos)

The victim, identified as a resident of Dasna, Ghaziabad. His family informed police of his disappearance after he did not return home.

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“Teams launched a search for the missing man, and his body was found from a canal by the police near Dhaulana in Hapur district. The body was sent for autopsy,” Ajay Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Masuri circle), told HT, adding, “His family identified him with his clothes, belongings and two phones, found in his trousers.”

His family has alleged that the 23-year-old had gone to meet a 35-year-old woman whom he was acquainted with near the canal and that she had pushed him into the canal, near Masuri. They cited morning walkers who claimed to have witnessed the man being pushed into the canal.

“We have received a formal complaint from his family. An FIR will be registered after a detailed inquiry into their allegations,” the ACP added.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim’s brother, said that he had submitted a formal police complaint after his brother’s body was fished out of the canal. “In the complaint, it is alleged that the woman and her known persons pushed my brother in the canal, and this led to his death,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s brother, said that he had submitted a formal police complaint after his brother’s body was fished out of the canal. “In the complaint, it is alleged that the woman and her known persons pushed my brother in the canal, and this led to his death,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The brother had told HT on June 20 that his brother had been arrested in 2024 under provisions of rape and provisions of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance on a complaint filed by the woman.

However, later, the case had been settled, and the woman was paid “ ₹3 lakh in compensation and ₹50,000 for litigation expenses,” he had said.

On Monday, Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP (rural zone), told HT, “We have received a formal complaint after the body was recovered. An investigation is on into the allegations raised by the family of the deceased man. Once evidence emerges, action will be initiated.”