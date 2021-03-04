Police turn attention to eradicate human trafficking in GB Nagar

Noida: As at least two cases of human trafficking have emerged in the city in the last month, the Noida police said they are working on eliminating this evil in the district.

On February 3, 12 spas located inside in a mall in Sector 18 were raided following which four men were arrested for allegedly running a prostitution ring from there, while four women from Nepal and north-east were rescued. In the second incident, a minor from Bihar who had been brought to Noida a few months ago with promise of a job and marriage, was rescued from a guest house-turned-brothel in Sector 12 on February 27 while seven persons were arrested. Separate cases of human trafficking were registered for the incidents.

“For now they seem to be isolated incidents; Noida doesn’t seem to have organised gangs involved in human trafficking. However, we are monitoring the situation carefully and teams have been formed at the police station-level to look into these cases,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Rannvijay Singh.

He said that most of their input is coming through tip-offs from informants which helped bust these operations.

Gautam Budh Nagar has a specialised anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) that receives less than ten inputs per month on average, said officials.

“The Bihar incident in February-end seems to be a bit organised in nature. In light of this, our team has been instructed to remain on the lookout for such crimes through cyber platforms and social media. Our aim is to ensure that human trafficking doesn’t turn into an organised nexus in the district,” said DCP (women and child safety) Vrinda Shukla, who also heads the AHTU.

She said that plans are underway to expand the team both in terms of infrastructure and manpower.

“We are planning to start a separate, new office for the team and to include more women police personnel in it. Decoy customers will be used to infiltrate groups operating through the cyberspace,” said Shukla.

Police officers also said that information is being gathered from suspects nabbed in the past to identify people who could be associated with human trafficking in Noida.