Pollution control board recommends green fine against housing board

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation cost (ECC) -- ₹50,000 per day up to a maximum of five years beside a fine for dust pollution -- on Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad’s Siddharth Vihar scheme in Ghaziabad for not putting in place basic infrastructure facilities, the lack of which was resulting in pollution in the society vicinity.

The petition says there were no developed green belts, roads, pavements, parks, drainage system or sewage treatment plant (STP) as claimed in the scheme in Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad . (Sakib Ali /HT Photo)

The action came after a joint committee, formed on directions of the National Green Tribunal, carried out an inspection at the housing society on February 13. The green court is currently hearing a petition by Siddharth Vihar resident Sanjeev Kumar in 2022 alleging that the scheme was still in its congenital form -- there were no developed green belts, roads, pavements, parks, drainage system or sewage treatment plant (STP) as claimed in the scheme. As a result, residents faced issues of dust pollution besides drainage blocks and water-logging, which are turning into a potential health hazard.

The Siddharth Vihar scheme was launched by the Parishad in 2007-08 and has plots on which group housing societies have been developed by private developers. The scheme is located at a prime location with NH-9, river Hindon and GT Road on three sides.

In compliance with the tribunal’s order in December 2022, a joint inspection team, comprising officials from the UPPCB and the district administration, was formed.

An inspection was carried out on February 13 and the panel said about 3,770 flats in the group housing societies were inhabited.

The report further said the housing scheme did not have an STP and the sewage discharge from these flats was eventually disposed of in open areas and low-lying areas. The report said a master zonal plan park of 20.53 acres and green belt of 24.71 acres are yet to be developed; and the area had several temporary vending shops that were encroachments. The sewer line laid by Parishad is not connected to the under construction STP and road infrastructure was dilapidated and needed black-topping, the committee said in its report.

“We submitted the report before the tribunal earlier this week and highlighted the shortcomings in basic infrastructure at the housing scheme. Since the issues persist, we have recommended the levy of ₹50,000 per day as environment compensation cost (ECC) since the time possession has been given to flat owners in the scheme or a maximum of up to five years,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB.

“The UPPCB has also issued a show cause notice in this regard. Further, another penalty of ₹13.50 lakh by way of show cause has also been issued for the dust pollution caused by unpaved roads,” Sharma said.

Before submission of the committee report to the tribunal, the UPPCB had sought information from the Parishad and in response, the Parishad said only three group housing societies have been developed so far by private developers and partial completion was given to one project.

The Parishad also informed UPPCB that \three societies have STPs of 500KLD (kilolitres per day), 380 and 550 KLD and sewage generated is treated and utilised within the projects.

“A terminal STP of 43 million litres per day has been planned for Siddharth Vihar scheme and a first phase of the STP, to treat 21.5 MLD, will become operational by June. The other infrastructure is getting developed while tender for roads has been finalised and work is likely to start in one week. We will submit our responses before the NGT with regard to levy of ECC and other penalties,” said Aman Tyagi, executive engineer, UP Awas Vikas Parishad.

