Posing as police officers, two robbed a car of Delhi-based man in Noida

A Delhi-based man was allegedly robbed of a car after he was abducted in his own car by two unidentified suspects, who posed themselves as police officers, in Noida’s Expressway locality on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said on Thursday. HT Image

Police said that the victim, Ishaan (Single name), a 25-year-old resident of Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi, works as a football coach at a private school in Sector 50.

According to Ishaan’s statement to the police, he had parked his car in an isolated area after visiting a friend in Sector 135 on Tuesday. “While resting in the back seat of his car, two unknown men suddenly approached and entered the vehicle. One of the suspects took the driver’s seat, and the other sat in the rear. When Ishaan protested, one of the suspects claimed to be a police officer responding to a complaint against him,” a police officer aware of the case said.

“Under the pretence of taking Ishaan to a police station, the two men drove around the city for about 30 minutes. When they approached Sector 126, Ishaan noticed a police control room (PCR) van and decided to jump out of the moving car to escape, sustaining severe injuries, including a head injury,” the officer added.

Sarita Malik, the station house officer of Expressway, said, “The police officer from the PCR van brought the victim to the police station around 4.30 am on Wednesday. Based on his complaint, a case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) was registered at Expressway police station on Thursday. CCTV cameras near the location are being reviewed to identify the culprits.”

“Efforts are currently underway to identify and apprehend the suspects,” the SHO added.

