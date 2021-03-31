Positivity rate spikes in GB Nagar and Ghaziabad

The monthly number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100 samples tested in Gautam Budh Nagar where it crossed 1% for the first time this year, and is rising in Ghaziabad. The trend is in keeping with the rise in cases at a national level, including neighbouring Delhi.

Officials said they expected the rise as people began ignoring health protocols in the run-up to Holi and also the arrival of more people from other states.

According to official figures, the sample positivity rate in Ghaziabad in March (till date) was 0.71% (554 positive reports out of 78,363), while it was about 1.06% (606 positive reports out of 57246) for the same period in GB Nagar.

In February, the sample positivity was 0.31% (179 out of 57,779) for Ghaziabad and 0.37% (202 out of 54064) in GB Nagar.

Sometimes patients take more than one test for confirmation and so, total positive samples can be higher than positive cases in the districts.

Officials from GB Nagar said that they had chalked out a four-pronged strategy to deal with rise in positivity.

“We will be focussing on micro-containment zones and rapid response teams have been tasked to take up sealing in clusters where we have more cases. We have also formed a dedicated team under an additional chief medical officer for tracing of symptomatic cases and tracing of contacts for speedier testing and isolation. The testing is also being scaled up and four private hospitals have been put on standby besides two of our government hospitals already working as Covid hospitals,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of GB Nagar.

Ghaziabad district administration officials said they were re-opening the Covid-19 hospitals to prepare to treat more people. The state has a three-tier hospitalisation system for Covid-19 -- L-1 for asymptomatic patients, L-2 for patients with mild symptoms and L-3 for severe cases.

“In wake of rising cases, we have decided to open our L-2 dedicated Covid facility at Sanjay Nagar Hospital on April 1. The hospital has 100 beds. Our L-3 facility at Santosh Medical College is already operational with 400 beds. Besides, we have 12 private hospitals which are ready with 464 beds. We will also be focussing on micro-containment zones and the area of containment zones may also be extended depending on the severity and number of cases,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The district also increased the testing teams to 30, while 800 teams are undertaking surveiling operations.

The UP government has sought reports on those people testing positive ever after two vaccine doses in six districts, including Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We have only one positive case of a 68-year-old man who tested positive after his vaccination on March 9. Although the cases are rising, the severity is less. About 90% cases in March were asymptomatic while the rest were mild or moderate symptomatic,” said an officer from the Ghaziabad district health department. “We are expecting cases to rise due to two major reasons. One is due to mixing of population during Holi and other festivals and second is due to arrival of people back home during the festivalsSo far, we have not detected presence of any new Covid strain.”

The officials from the district health department in GB Nagar said that they came across two post-vaccination positive cases in March.

Dr VB Jindal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad) said that positive cases among the vaccinated population was not surprising.

“It takes six weeks after the second dose to get full immunity. Even after this, the beneficiary can test positive, but the effect should be mild. The authorities should aggressively test and increase contact tracing to contain the surge,” he said.” A lockdown or creation of large containment areas may not be recommended as there may be opposition to this. However, the strategy of micro-containment would be useful.”