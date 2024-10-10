Power discom commissions new substation in Greater Noida West

In a significant move to enhance the power distribution infrastructure in Greater Noida West, discom Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has commissioned a brand-new 33/11kV substation in Sector 1, discom officials said on Thursday. The newly commissioned 33/11kV substation in Sector 1, Greater Noida West, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

This substation has come as a much-needed boost for power supply in the region, especially benefiting residents of Techzone 4, Sector 1, Bisrakh Village, and the surrounding commercial areas.

To further bolster the power supply, the discom is scheduled to commission two more 33/11kV substations -- one in Sector 4 and another in the Ecotech 10 Industrial Area -- before Diwali.

As per discom officials, the new substation is equipped with 12.5 MVA (mega volt amp) power transformer and operates on two 33kV feeds -- one from the 220kV Jalpura substation and another from the 400kV substation in Sector 123, Noida.

This dual-feed setup, combined with four outgoing feeders, ensures a strong and reliable power distribution system, minimising outages and improving overall efficiency.

Sarnath Ganguly, senior vice-president (operations), NPCL, emphasised the importance of the project in reducing the load on the existing grid and enhancing service reliability for residents and businesses. “The commissioning of the substation marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide uninterrupted power supply and improved load management for our consumers,” Ganguly said.

Notably, Greater Noida West is a rapidly growing area with an increasing demand for reliable electricity. Officials said that NPCL’s new substation is expected to meet the power needs of residential and commercial hubs in the region. Moreover, the move marks the beginning of NPCL’s expansion plan ahead of the festive season.

To be sure, there are around 170,000 power consumers under the NPCL in Greater Noida.

“With this latest addition, NPCL now operates 60 substations across its Greater Noida area, reinforcing its commitment to powering the city’s expansion,” said Manoj Jha, spokesperson, NPCL, Greater Noida.