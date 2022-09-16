Power supply to Noida high-rise snapped, electricity department sets up inquiry

Since the past four days, around 100 families at a high-rise in Noida’s Sector 79 were living in fear of a total blackout. Power supply to the Hilston Urbtech Society was cut Tuesday after which diesel generator (DG) sets were being used to power the high-rise residences. However, on Thursday night, even these gave out, plunging the residents into darkness.

Kavita Mehra, a resident, said, “On Tuesday, regular power supply to our society was cut after which DG sets were being used round-the-clock to provide power. But around Thursday midnight, the DG sets gave out and they were repaired over 14 hours later, around 3.30pm Friday.”

The residents of the 18-storey high-rise are facing a hard time without electricity. They got possession of their flats only in February this year. There are three towers that are 18 storeys high, and each floor has about four flats.

When asked why the supply was snapped, a resident said the builder had taken only a temporary connection and not converted it to a permanent one yet.

“We have been told by the power department officials that the electricity was snapped because the builder had taken only a temporary connection and is yet to get it converted to a permanent one. But we the residents are being punished for no fault of ours,” said Bijender Malik, another resident of the society.

Officials from Urbtech Hilston builders did not respond to messages or calls seeking its their comment on the matter.

“We are unable to use the common facilities like elevators and children are not able to study for exams. My children have their half yearly exams going on and I have asked them to study during the day as DG sets may go off again and we may not have electricity at night,” said Mehra.

Officials of the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) said an inquiry will be conducted in the matter.

“The supply was cut on Tuesday as the builder had extended usage of the temporary connection. Even after several warnings, he has not paid and changed the connection to a permanent one and hence the supply was severed by the department. But, we have received complaints from residents and are looking into the matter. An inquiry is being set up,” said Sanjeev Kumar Vaish, superintendenting engineer, Division 1, Noida zone, PVVNL.

He, however, did not mention how long the inquiry will take or when regular power supply will be restored to the high-rise.

.