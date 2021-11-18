Preparations in full swing for PM Modi visit

Preparations are on in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Noida international airport project at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway on November 25

Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the agency engaged in the preparations, has levelled 135,000 square metres of agricultural land, set up three makeshift tents for the audience, carved out seven parking lots to accommodate vehicles, and is about to complete the work on four helipads.

“We are working in coordination with all the departments as it is the most important task at hand. The venue will be ready well in advance as per the schedule,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of NIAL.

According to political analysts, the laying of the Jewar airport’s foundation stone will be the biggest event in western Uttar Pradesh, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders, before the state goes to polls in 2022.

“We have already booked at least 70,000 chairs for the event and created a space for an audience of around 250,000 people. This is a crucial event because the Jewar airport will bring immense business opportunities, boost the economy and create jobs for the youth, not only in this district but in the entire UP. We are inviting farmers and other sections of the population to come and listen to our Prime Minister and chief minister on this historic event,” said Dhirendra Singh, MLA, Jewar.

According to the schedule, NIAL will hand over the venue to security officers for safety purposes two days before the event. The event will take place between Ranhera and Rohi villages, where the airport project is planned. NIAL said that it has created space for all sections such as Bharatiya Janata Party workers, senior leaders, the press, and women separately, so as to avoid law and order issues at the event.

“We have made adequate arrangements to make sure that the event takes place smoothly without any mismanagement,” said Jewar’s MLA Singh.