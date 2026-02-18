Preventive healthcare clinic up at GIMS, to dispense‘lifestyle medicine’

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, has launched a Lifestyle Modification Clinic aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and holistic management of lifestyle-related disorders, officials said on Tuesday. The clinic will function from Monday to Friday between 10 am and 1 pm at Room No. 426 (Wellness Centre) in the hospital building at GIMS, Greater Noida. (HT)

Lifestyle medicine is an evidence-based medical specialty that utilises therapeutic lifestyle interventions such as optimal nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, avoidance of harmful substances and fostering positive social connections to prevent and manage lifestyle-related diseases. By addressing behavioural and environmental determinants, it focuses on long-term health promotion and disease prevention.

Officials said the newly launched clinic has been established in the hospital building at GIMS. The clinic will focus on conditions such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and stress-related disorders. The clinic will function from Monday to Friday between 10 am and 1 pm at Room No. 426 (Wellness Centre) in the hospital building at GIMS, Greater Noida.

“The Lifestyle Modification Clinic is designed to promote healthier living practices through evidence-based interventions. Lifestyle modification helps in preventing the onset of non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension,” said Dr Bharti Bhandari Rathore, head of the physiology department at GIMS, who is also in charge of the clinic.

Rathore clarified that the clinic does not focus on complications but aims at prevention and long-term health promotion by addressing lifestyle-related risk factors at an early stage.

As part of its services, the clinic will offer body composition analysis to assess body fat percentage, muscle mass and metabolic parameters. It will also provide heart rate variability (HRV) analysis to evaluate autonomic function and assess stress levels.

In addition, patients will undergo standardised assessments using questionnaires to evaluate physical activity, dietary habits, sleep quality, stress levels and social connections. A full-time yoga expert has also been appointed at the clinic to conduct individual and group-based yoga therapy sessions focusing on physical, mental and emotional well-being, officials said.