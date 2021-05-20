Private institutions in Noida and Ghaziabad extend helping hand to students who lost parents to Covid

Noida: Amid the prevailing Covid-19 crisis, some private schools and universities in Noida and Ghaziabad are extending a helping hand to those students who have lost one or both of their parents to the infection.

While schools and universities are providing fee concession and counselling sessions to such students, some corporate firms are also providing financial and medical assistance to their employees in need.

At Amity University in Noida Sector 127, the management has decided to sponsor the academic fees of a student who has lost one or both of their parents, till they complete their current degree at the institution.

“Sadly, there are over 250 students, that we are aware of, from the university who have lost both their parents to Covid. There may be more. We feel it is our noble duty to stand by them during such a crisis. In any case, we give over ₹50 crore of scholarship to students and this initiative will be in addition to that,” said Dr Atul Chauhan, chancellor, Amity University.

He added that the university also has a 24-hour counselling helpline which is available for all students and staff members.

Some students of Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida have also lost their parents to coronavirus this year. As per officials at the university, the management is providing the student financial assistance so they can continue their education.

“Each student’s case is being reviewed by an internal committee based on individual circumstances, and the support may include but is not limited to waiver of tuition fees. Additionally, students are provided counselling support and access to on-campus clinical psychologists for mental well-being,” said a spokesperson at Shiv Nadar University. The university has over 2,500 students.

At DPS Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, there are three students who have lost both their parents. A staff member of the school has also passed away due to Covid. “This year the pandemic took a turn for the worst and we have been standing by all our students and staff members to help them in any way required. As a policy, if we lose a staff member to Covid, their family is being provided with ₹5 lakh, and if a staff member lose their spouse to Covid, they are provided with ₹2 lakh,” said Girish Sachdeva, member of Managing Committee, DPS Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

He added that there are many students at the school who have lost their fathers who were sole earning members of their family. “We are waiving off the fee of such students for a year who are unable to pay,” he said. The school has 6,500 students.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra, located in SEZ, Noida, has started the initiative of supporting the minor children of their employees who succumbed to coronavirus. The support will be given to children till they turn 18 years of age.

“We have collaborated with Fortis Healthcare to organize vaccination drive for associates and their families and are also reimbursing vaccination cost for associates and third-party employees. Additionally, we have also converted our NSEZ campus into a 40-bed COVID care facility to provide care and medical help to associates, their families and the society at large. The company is also investing in upskilling one member of the family of a deceased employee to make them employable and support their livelihood,” said Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer & Head – Marketing, Tech Mahindra

Another firm in Greater Noida, CNH Industrial India, is providing financial assistance of ₹50,000 to all its employees who test positive or are home quarantined.

“We have also forged a tie-up with Apollo Hospitals which has set up a dedicated 24x7 medical consultation helpline number for employees. A dedicated task force has been put in place to track all infected employees and arrange all the required assistance from coordinating with the hospital to arranging for beds, and procuring medicines, oxygen, etc.,” said Raunak Varma, country manager, CNH Industrial India.

The second wave of coronavirus disease has badly affected many families in the two districts. While the death toll of Noida and Ghaziabad on April 1 was at 91 and 102, it has now reached 406 and 402 on May 20.