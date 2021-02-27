Prostitution ring running from guest house busted in Noida, seven nabbed

Noida: Seven men, including three customers, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly running a prostitution ring from a guest house in Noida’s Sector 12. Three women and a minor girl were rescued from the guest house, police said.

According to police, a raid was conducted around 1.30pm at the guest house in block 1 of Sector 12 following a tip-off.

“It is a three-storey house which was converted to a guest house by the tenant, Vishal. He was initially running a hotel, but then started renting out rooms by hour. The prostitution ring was being run since September last year,” said a senior police official.

Following the raid, seven men, including Vishal, were taken into custody from the spot, police said, adding that the suspects were aware of the whole operation.

“There were three women and a minor girl at the guest house,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police are questioning the women for further information about the operation after which they will be sent to a rehabilitation centre, said the senior police official, adding that some used and unused contraceptives and liquor bottles were also recovered from the spot.

“One of the guests had been staying there for the past 10 days. The minor girl had been brought from Bihar by a man, Rajan, on the pretext of getting her a job and then marrying her almost two months ago. Two women are from West Bengal while the fourth is also from Bihar. We have inputs that other women were also being brought to the establishment, and in some cases illicit activities were being done at other places as well depending on the demand,” said the official.

Police said that most customers came in through online advertisements and word of mouth. Other suspects are being traced while a search is on for other women being forced to work there, said police.

Singh said that the suspects are being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the anti-human trafficking Act. “All necessary actions are being taken. The suspects are being questioned and will then be produced before a magistrate,” said the additional DCP.

This is the third prostitution ring to be busted by the Noida police this month. On February 16, five persons, including a couple and three women, had been arrested for allegedly running a prostitution ring on the pretext of providing escort services and then robbing their customers. On February 3, 12 spas in a mall in Sector 18 were raided by the Noida police, of which one was found to be allegedly engaged in nefarious activities.