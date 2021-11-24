Protesting farmers stage sit-in protest at Dadri MLA’s house in Noida

Farmers protesting against the Noida authority, demanding better compensation for their land, gheraod the residence of Dari MLA Tejpal Nagar on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Noida authority’s chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari on Tuesday said that the authority has taken multiple measures for the welfare of farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farmers have been protesting against the authority since September 1, demanding no restrictions over the height of houses in all 81 villages surrounding the city, additional compensation for their land acquired for developmental projects, reservation in jobs to their children, residential plots, settlement of abadi land issues (abadi lands are habitation areas in villages), and other benefits.

The authority had acquired agricultural land and houses of the farmers for planned development of industrial, residential, group housing, and commercial projects in the city decades ago. Farmers have been protesting the acquisition, saying that the residential land was meant for their families.

The authority, however, has argued that the land was for the development projects in the city. Later, the farmers said that they could let go of the agricultural land, but not the residential land meant for their families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Farmers stopped visitors from going to the Noida authority’ Sector 6 administrative building in the morning. Later, they marched towards Dadri to gherao the residence of MLA Tejpal Nagar as part of their protest against local leaders. They have already protested against Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh. Farmers shouted slogans against Nagar and alleged that they’ve never seen him work for the welfare of farmers.

Nagar said , “I have been working day and night for farmers and also trying to address their issues. I will bring their issues before the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.”

“We have been protesting against the Noida authority and all local leaders for the past 84 days, but nobody is seriously working to address our issues. We had a meeting with Meerut commissioner Surendra Singh and the Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari but to no avail,” said Sukhbir Yadav, president of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, who is leading the protest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will continue our protest until our demands are met with,” said Ashok Chauhan, another leader.

Meanwhile, the authority said that they have been working hard for the welfare of villages and the farmers.

“We have carried out multiple projects with a budget of ₹350 crore in all villages in the past three or four years, and the work on many new projects is underway. We are setting up sports facilities in each village for women and have set up a cell for farmers’ issues. We are ready to address all farmers’ issues in accordance with the law,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida authority.