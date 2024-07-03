Punjab-based pharmaceutical company booked for producing ‘substandard’ antibiotics

The drugs control department of Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday booked a Mohali-based pharmaceutical company for allegedly producing “substandard” quality antibiotics, which were found being sold in Gautam Budh Nagar. Inspections are ongoing under the directions of the food safety and drug administration of GB Nagar to ensure that only medicines that meet safety standards are sold. (HT Photo)

The medicine ‘AZitas (azithromycin)’ which is commonly used to treat infections, was being sold at the medical stores operating in Gautam Budh Nagar, and was found to be of ‘substandard’ quality during assessment, informed officials.

Inspections are ongoing under the directions of the food safety and drug administration department and Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, to ensure drugs being sold at medical stores and pharmacies in the district were meeting the safety standards.

A case has been registered against the errant manufacturer under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and further legal action is underway, said Vaibhav Babbar, drug inspector, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The assessment of the AZitas tablet revealed that the drug was of substandard quality and unfit for consumption. Manufacturing and selling of drugs which are unsuitable for consumption is prohibited and is a violation under Section 18 (prohibition of manufacture and sale of certain drugs and cosmetics),” Babbar, adding that the offence is punishable under Section 27 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The drugs control department of Gautam Budh Nagar last week registered a case against two manufacturers/producers based in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly manufacturing and selling ‘unfit’ antibiotic medicines.

Inspections at medical stores and pharmacies revealed the two medicines, “moxfaith” and ”moxaveri”, were ‘substandard’ or ‘adulterated’ and unsafe for consumption.

The drugs were confiscated and the two manufacturing companies were booked under relevant sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.