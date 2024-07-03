 Punjab-based pharmaceutical company booked for producing ‘substandard’ antibiotics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab-based pharmaceutical company booked for producing ‘substandard’ antibiotics

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Jul 04, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The medicine ‘AZitas (azithromycin)’ which is commonly used to treat infections, was being sold at the medical stores operating in Gautam Budh Nagar, and was found to be of ‘substandard’ quality during assessment, informed officials

The drugs control department of Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday booked a Mohali-based pharmaceutical company for allegedly producing “substandard” quality antibiotics, which were found being sold in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Inspections are ongoing under the directions of the food safety and drug administration of GB Nagar to ensure that only medicines that meet safety standards are sold. (HT Photo)
Inspections are ongoing under the directions of the food safety and drug administration of GB Nagar to ensure that only medicines that meet safety standards are sold. (HT Photo)

The medicine ‘AZitas (azithromycin)’ which is commonly used to treat infections, was being sold at the medical stores operating in Gautam Budh Nagar, and was found to be of ‘substandard’ quality during assessment, informed officials.

Inspections are ongoing under the directions of the food safety and drug administration department and Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, to ensure drugs being sold at medical stores and pharmacies in the district were meeting the safety standards.

A case has been registered against the errant manufacturer under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and further legal action is underway, said Vaibhav Babbar, drug inspector, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The assessment of the AZitas tablet revealed that the drug was of substandard quality and unfit for consumption. Manufacturing and selling of drugs which are unsuitable for consumption is prohibited and is a violation under Section 18 (prohibition of manufacture and sale of certain drugs and cosmetics),” Babbar, adding that the offence is punishable under Section 27 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The drugs control department of Gautam Budh Nagar last week registered a case against two manufacturers/producers based in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly manufacturing and selling ‘unfit’ antibiotic medicines.

Inspections at medical stores and pharmacies revealed the two medicines, “moxfaith” and ”moxaveri”, were ‘substandard’ or ‘adulterated’ and unsafe for consumption.

The drugs were confiscated and the two manufacturing companies were booked under relevant sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Punjab-based pharmaceutical company booked for producing ‘substandard’ antibiotics
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On