PVVNL installs two transformers to resolve low-voltage in Sector 130, Noida

NOIDA: Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has installed two new transformers and initiated other infrastructure upgrades in Noida’s Sector 130 following residents’ complaints to address their long-standing electricity problem, officials said on Monday.

The move followed residents’ complaint about frequent voltage fluctuations and inadequate power supply. (HT Archive)

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The move followed residents’ complaint about frequent voltage fluctuations and inadequate power supply.

“After receiving the complaint, a departmental team conducted a detailed inspection of the local electricity infrastructure… A comprehensive assessment of the area’s power supply system was undertaken and measures required to strengthen the network were identified,” PVVNL Noida zone chief engineer Sanjay Kumar Jain told HT.

As part of the corrective action, PVVNL has installed two new transformers in the sector to reduce the load on the existing infrastructure and improve voltage levels, officials said.

“The new transformers have been installed to reduce load on the existing network. Residents should see a noticeable improvement in voltage levels and overall power supply reliability. The situation will continue to be monitored and additional measures will be taken if required,” the chief engineer added.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking to HT, residents said the issue had been affecting their daily life, prompting repeated requests for intervention from the power utility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking to HT, residents said the issue had been affecting their daily life, prompting repeated requests for intervention from the power utility. {{/usCountry}}

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“Residents have been facing low-voltage issues for several months, particularly during peak demand hours. Many households reported difficulties in operating air-conditioners, water pumps and other electrical appliances. We hope the steps taken by PVVNL will provide lasting relief,” said Atul Kumar, a resident.

“Voltage fluctuations had become a regular problem in the area and affected day-to-day household activities. The department responded quickly after the complaint, and residents are hopeful that the situation will improve now,” said Sunita Sharma, another resident.

After the matter was brought to the notice of sub-divisional officer (SDO) through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, officials responded promptly and visited the site earlier this month, said residents.

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Residents hope that the measures undertaken by the power department would finally end the low-voltage issue in the sector and provide much-needed relief during the peak summer season.