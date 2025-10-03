Rain fails to dampen Noida’s Dussehra spirit

Millions of residents across Noida and the National Capital Region celebrated Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami on Thursday with remarkable enthusiasm, undeterred by sudden evening showers that swept through the region. Despite drenched effigies and waterlogged grounds, the festive spirit remained unbroken as communities gathered to mark the triumph of good over evil with traditional Ravana Dahan ceremonies. (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)

Across Noida, approximately 30 venues hosted Dussehra celebrations, with major gatherings at Sector 62 and the Sector 21A stadium drawing particularly large crowds.

Additional commissioner of police Rajeev Narain Mishra confirmed the widespread participation, noting the efficient management of events despite challenging weather conditions.

The celebrations represented months of preparation, with organisers demonstrating remarkable adaptability when confronted with unexpected rainfall.

At many venues, the spectacle followed tense moments as teams worked urgently to salvage waterlogged grounds and dry soaked effigies. Their quick thinking and resourcefulness ensured that the climactic burning of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad proceeded with full dramatic effect.

Despite the disruptions, the festival’s grandeur remained intact.

The cultural significance of the festival was emphasised by Pramod Rajput, general secretary of Shri Sanatan Dharma Sabha at Sector 137’s Central Park.

“Our Shobha Yatra featuring eight chariots and a brass band was followed by Ravan Dahan,” he explained. “The idea was to pass our rich heritage and culture to the next generation.”

In Delhi, at the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila at the Red Fort grounds, one of Delhi’s grandest celebrations, the first downpour sent spectators scurrying for cover. Organisers said that for a moment they feared the event would fizzle out.

At Lal Qila, organisers used dry sticks to set alight effigies that had soaked through to their bamboo frames.

President Droupadi Murmu attended the Dharmik Leela Committee’s event in the evening, ceremonially shooting an arrow to ignite Ravana’s effigy.

Addressing the crowd, she drew parallels between the festival and the nation’s fight against terrorism. “When the demon of terrorism attacks humankind, it becomes essential to hunt it. Operation Sindoor by Indian forces is a symbol of the victory of humanity over the Ravana of terrorism,” she said.