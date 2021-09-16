Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rain forecast: All educational institutes to shut down for 2 days in UP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 11:52 PM IST
India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday. (HT File)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to close down schools/colleges and educational institutions across the state for two days on September 17 and 18 due to a forecast of heavy rain. The office of the chief minister, who has directed divisional commissioners and district magistrates to ensure relief work, issued a statement to this effect.

“All schools/colleges and educational institutions will remain closed for two days on September 17 and 18,” the statement said, adding that agencies concerned must clear waterlogging in their respective areas.

India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in the state on Friday and Saturday.

The Ghaziabad district magistrate on Thursday also issued an advisory in the wake of the Met forecast. “People should avoid moving through waterlogged areas, avoid going near electricity poles, an avoid moving to areas with high volume of traffic,” the advisory stated.

The district administration has also issued a helpline number 9193320115 for issues related to any fault in electricity cables.

They also issued another number, 8178016890 for issues related to waterlogging, buildings collapsing and trees falling.

Residents can also log complaints with the integrated command and control centre on the numbers: 0120-2829040, 9910426374 and 8826797248, the statement issued by district magistrate’s office said.

