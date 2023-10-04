Reflectors on cattle horns to avoid road accidents in Noida, Greater Noida

A Greater Noida-based animal welfare NGO has taken an innovative step to enhance road safety by affixing radium reflectors on the horns of community cattle in Noida and Greater Noida.

Noida and Greater Noida authorities have taken measures to address the issue of stray animals on the roads. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The purpose is to make these animals more visible to commuters, even in pitch-dark conditions, and reduce road accidents involving cattle on the roads and highways, the officials at the NGO said on Tuesday.

According to the NGO, Sophie Memorial Animal Relief Trust, this initiative comes in response to two recent accidents in both cities.

On September 29, a Delhi resident named Naserruddin, aged 45, lost his life when a community bull struck his moving motorcycle. The impact caused him to lose balance, and he was subsequently run over by a speeding truck in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida.

Just two days later, on October 2, an SUV driven by Ravi Anand, a 35-year-old originally from Bihar, collided with at least five community cattle on a road in Sector 42. This incident resulted in the deaths of three cows, with two others sustaining injuries.

“To prevent such incidents, our NGO has launched an initiative to attach reflectors to the horns and necks of cattle. We have deployed three to four teams of volunteers across Noida and Greater Noida to safeguard these animals and prevent accidents,” said Kaveri Rana, the founder of the NGO.

She noted that the difficulty of spotting cattle on the roads at night often leads to accidents. “Radium reflectors on the animals’ horns and necks are intended to make them more visible to commuters and help avoid mishaps. The goal is to reduce accidents in the city, and we hope that local authorities will support our efforts to protect cattle and prevent accidents,” Rana said.

In parallel, Noida and Greater Noida authorities have taken measures to address the issue of stray animals on the roads.

SP Singh, deputy general manager (DGM) of Noida Authority, said, “Four authority teams are actively working in the city to capture stray cattle and mitigate accidents. We also impose penalties on cow owners who allow their cattle to roam on the roads.” After capture, these cattle will be relocated to cowsheds for better care, he added.

Meanwhile, Medha Roopam, additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority, added, “The authority has deployed cattle capture teams in Greater Noida, and area-wise rosters have been prepared to manage this situation effectively.”

