Surprise check by DM Verma finds few teachers at government schools

After conducting a surprise visit to at least four government schools in the district’s Bisrakh block in Greater Noida, the district magistrate (DM) of Gautam Budh Nagar said that the situation in the schools is very “regrettable and unsatisfactory”.

During an inspection on Thursday, DM Manish Kumar Verma visited Primary School Begumpur, Upper Primary School Lakhnawali, Primary School Mubarikpur and Primary School Malakpur, along with district’s basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Aishwarya Lakshmi.

At Primary School Malakpur, out of six teachers working in the school, four were found to be on leave.

DM Verma said, “While checking the attendance register, four teachers were found absent, which is extremely worrying as it affects the quality of education at the school. The education department has been directed to ensure that at one time, leaves of more than one teacher should not be approved.”

Meanwhile on the other hand, at Upper Primary School Lakhnawali, when the DM asked an assistant teacher a question about the solar system, the teacher was not able to answer.

“At one of the upper primary schools, a model of the solar system was kept. When I asked the class’s assistant teacher about the solar system, she was not able to give a satisfactory answer. While it is concerning that the teacher was not able to answer a basic question, no action is being taken as it is possible that she was nervous,” said the IAS officer.

During the inspection of Primary School Mubarikpur, it came to light that the names of four students of Class 2 had been withdrawn from the school by the parents.

“The chief minister Yogi Adityanath is continuously calling for more and more students to be enrolled in the government schools and here instead of increasing enrollment, it is decreasing. The school teachers have been directed to contact the parents of the students and find out the reason behind withdrawing their ward’s admission from the school,” said the DM.

The DM has ordered the education department to take necessary action to ensure the quality of education in schools.

“The situation in the schools is very regrettable and unsatisfactory. The teachers working in the school did not take an interest in teaching, and along with that, there was a lack of cleanliness in the schools. Officials have been directed to ensure cleanliness in schools and compliance with the rules related to teachers’ leaves,” he added.

Meanwhile, BSA Lakshmi said, “I have directed all the concerned officials in the schools and in the department to ensure that the directives of the district magistrate are followed, and all issues pointed out during the inspection are resolved at the earliest”.

