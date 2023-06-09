Remove illegal colonies from Hindon: Ganga committee

The district Ganga committee, led by district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, has made a decision to address the issue of illegally built colonies and formulate a plan to revive the Hindon River, officials said on Friday. Their primary objective is to rejuvenate both the Hindon and Yamuna rivers while also implementing measures to prevent individuals or organizations from dumping waste into these water bodies.

The occupants of these houses directly dump their sewage and other waste into the river, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The minutes of the committee meeting, released on Friday, said that the illegal structures in Chhijarsi and Sorkha areas of Hindon must be demolished. “The occupants of these houses directly dump their sewage and other waste into the river, necessitating their removal. The committee has set a deadline of 10 days to prepare an action plan for removing the illegal constructions and reviving the rivers. Additionally, the occupants residing on the floodplains of Hindon will be relocated and rehabilitated to other suitable locations,” it said.

The meeting, held on May 30, 2023, resulted in the release of these minutes on Friday. The Hindon River stretches for approximately 17 kilometers, passing through Noida and Greater Noida before merging with the Yamuna River in Momnathal village.

The district Ganga committee was established as a statutory body following the ministry of water resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation’s notification on the protection of the Ganga and its tributaries, including the Yamuna, Hindon, and other natural water bodies. The committee’s mandate is to manage, protect, conserve, and rejuvenate the Ganga, its tributaries, and other water bodies in the region. This law was enacted as part of the Clean Ganga mission, according to officials.

On May 27, 2023, the committee had already issued instructions to remove illegal constructions and take steps for the revival of the rivers. District magistrate Verma said, “We have now given a ten-day deadline to prepare an action plan, which will be executed collectively by all relevant agencies.”

In their efforts to protect and revive the rivers, the committee has also prioritized raising awareness among schools, colleges, villages, and other platforms. Additionally, they underscore the need to dismantle illegal farmhouses built on the floodplains of the Yamuna, regularly monitor the water quality of the rivers, and take effective measures to clean them.

Akash Vashishtha, an environmental activist and lawyer who is a member of the committee, said that the Ganga committee possesses statutory powers, and its orders must be enforced by all authorities, including Noida, Greater Noida, and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. “The administration, pollution control board, Noida Authority, and the irrigation department are urged to take immediate measures to protect and revive the rivers,” he added.

Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida and Greater Noida authority, said, “We would carefully review the details of the committee’s proceedings and take appropriate actions in response.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past....view detail